Event floor sold out at foodpro 2023

With just four weeks to go, foodpro 2023 is gearing up to be a truly massive event with the show floor full and over 380 exhibitors set to showcase the best innovations in food manufacturing.

The exhibitors will showcase the most innovative machines, technologies, products, solutions and processes in the food and beverage manufacturing industry.

“We are thrilled to have filled all stands a month out – our exhibitors are ready and eager to discuss manufacturing needs with all visitors,” said foodpro product manager, Felicity Parker. “At previous shows, deals of all kinds and valuable connections have been made on the show floor.

“With the event free to attend, and spread over four days, there’s no reason why businesses shouldn’t visit to see what our phenomenally innovative industry has to offer.”

Aside from making connections with exhibitors at stands, the foodpro Bar, sponsored by Mosca, will be another key networking hub of the 2023 event.

With a full bar, this is the best spot to grab a coffee or lunch to catch up with colleagues, clients and new connections. There will also be a happy hour running on Monday and Tuesday from the foodpro Networking Bar.

On July 25 from 6pm to 9pm there will also be another unique networking opportunity – foodpro Celebration at The LUME.

Sponsored by Contech, The LUME is an adventure into art where the walls come alive as light ripples across every surface with curated tastes, aromas and a choreographed soundtrack for an exciting 360-degree experience. This new addition to the expo program aims to provide visitors with a premium experience.

Exhibitors at foodpro this year will showcase in the areas of: Processing and Packaging; Ingredients: Food Science and Technology; Plant Equipment; Packaging Materials; Logistics and Handling; IT and Digital Factories; and Government and Business Services

foodpro is on 23-26 July 2023, at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre. To register visit HERE.

For event details and to purchase tickets for The LUME visit https://foodproexh.com.