Fluid power solutions in Motion

Motion Australia is expanding its offerings to the manufacturing space with the recent acquisition of Powell Industrials.

Motion, a global leader in industrial solutions, is thrilled to announce its acquisition of Powell Industrial, a prominent Australian-owned supplier of industrial and hydraulic hose and fittings offerings.

This strategic move further solidifies Motion’s commitment to providing comprehensive fluid power solutions to customers in the Asia-Pacific region.

Powell Industrial is a leading Australian-owned supplier of industrial and hydraulic hose and fittings solutions. With a reputation for providing dedicated offerings, Powell Industrial is a market leader in Australia, offering a comprehensive range of products and services to meet the needs of various industries.

Heath Fitzpatrick, chief operating officer for Motion, expresses his enthusiasm about the acquisition explaining how bringing the company on board will help support current and future customers.

“The acquisition of Powell Industrial aligns seamlessly with our five-year strategy to expand our fluid power solutions offerings to current and future customers,” he said.

With a goal to bring existing fluid power businesses under one focused line of business, Fitzpatrick highlights that the recent acquisition of Powell Industrial is all a part of Motion’s long-term vision.

“Over the next five years, we have a clear plan to significantly grow this line of business, both organically and through strategic acquisitions,” Fitzpatrick said.

Darrin Sargeant, Managing Director from Powell Industrial, highlights the strategic synergy between the two companies.

“Today, between Powell Industrial and Motion, there are many existing suppliers we both utilise. Being part of Motion will provide an opportunity for Powell Industrial to grow our business and become a leading player in the market,” he said.

This acquisition promises to be a progressive new chapter for both Motion and Powell Industrial customers. By combining their expertise and resources, Fitzpatrick says the newly united companies is set to become one of the largest providers of industrial and hydraulic hose and fittings products are service offerings in the Australian and New Zealand market.

“Customers can expect an expanded product range, premium offerings, and a true one-solution provider,” he said.

“We are genuinely thrilled about the growth opportunities that this partnership will bring. It aligns perfectly with our mission to offer the best value to our customers.”

The acquisition of Powell Industrial by Motion marks a significant milestone in the fluid power solutions sector, promising to deliver enhanced offerings and value to customers across the Asia-Pacific region.