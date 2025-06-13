Fluence energy company expands into Victoria

Image: The Desert Photo/stock.adobe.com

Minister for Economic Growth and Jobs Danny Pearson has announced global energy storage company Fluence is expanding its national HQ in Melbourne, which will accelerate the local battery storage technology industry.

Fluence’s expansion is set to support skilled local jobs and boost local supply chains – all while supporting renewable energy targets.

“Victoria is the ideal location for innovative companies like Fluence to invest and grow,” said minister for Economic Growth and Jobs Danny Pearson. “Supporting global leaders to expand in Victoria is paving the way for our renewable energy transition while also boosting economic growth, backing local industries and creating local jobs.”

Established in 2018 and headquartered in the US, Fluence Energy is a global leader in grid-scale battery energy storage systems (BESS) and innovative technology to power the clean energy future.

Australia is Fluence’s second largest market outside the US and is involved in several major energy projects in Victoria, including in the Latrobe Valley.

Fluence’s decision to grow its footprint in the state strengthens Victoria’s reputation as the ideal destination for renewable energy and cleantech investment.

It comes after Italian energy storage company Energy Dome, recently established its APAC headquarters in Melbourne.

The Victorian Government is investing in renewable technology to meet our world-leading target of 95 per cent renewable energy by 2035 – with Victoria’s energy workforce projected to grow to over 67,000 workers in 2040.