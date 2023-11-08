Flinders signs agreement with US Navy to advance research

The landmark Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with Naval Undersea Warfare Centre (NUWC) Division Newport marks a significant step forward in advancing collaborative research between the United States and Australia in the field of undersea technology.

NUWC Division Newport is the US Navy’s full-spectrum research, development, test and evaluation, engineering, and fleet support centre for submarine warfare systems and other systems associated with the undersea battlespace.

Under the terms of the CRADA, Flinders University and NUWC commit to working together to identify and collaborate on cutting-edge research projects and initiatives related to undersea technology.

Premier of South Australia, Peter Malinauskas, said, “Building ships and submarines in our state will deliver thousands of jobs at Osborne. But this endeavour is about more than cutting steel.”

“This research partnership is exactly what we’re seeking more highly educated South Australians doing more complicated and interesting work in a way that builds the overall complexity of our economy.”

The historic collaboration will enable Flinders University’s world-class researchers and NUWC Division Newport’s undersea experts to combine their complementary skills, capabilities, and technologies to address critical Navy challenges and opportunities at an accelerated pace.

The CRADA opens opportunities for Flinders University researchers to develop rapid solutions, future partnerships, skills exchange, and opportunities for impactful on-site training to develop expertise in undersea technology, contributing to the advancement of Australian and US joint interests.

The pioneering agreement is a significant step in fostering closer US-Australia research cooperation on the largest infrastructure investment in Australia’s history and signifies South Australia’s strategic position at the heart of Australia’s continuous naval shipbuilding program, including both AUKUS pillars.

Some 5,500 direct jobs will be created to build the SSN-AUKUS submarines in South Australia when the program reaches its peak in 20 to 30 years.

NUWC Division Newport is the oldest warfare centrre in the USA, tracing its heritage to the Naval Torpedo Station established on Goat Island in Newport Harbor in 1869.

Commanded by Capt. Chad Hennings, NUWC Newport maintains major detachments in West Palm Beach, Florida, and Andros Island in the Bahamas, as well as test facilities at Sececa Lake and Fisher’s Island, New York, Leesburg, Florida , and Dodge Pond, Connecticut.