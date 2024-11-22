Fleet Space demonstrates path to sovereign Multi-Orbit SATCOM

Image: dimazel/stock.adobe.com

Fleet Space Technologies, Australia’s leading space exploration company, has announced the successful demonstration of two-way voice and data (TVAD) satellite communications for the ADF in support of the ASCEND2LEO program.

Developed as part of an AUD$6.4 million contract with Defence, Fleet Space’s TVAD demonstration showcased a full duplex satellite communications system.

This enables two-way voice and data calls with the company’s recently launched next-gen Centauri-6 satellite.

This marks the first use case of a full duplex SATCOM system being enabled by advanced microsatellite architectures in low Earth orbit – a critical innovation breakthrough necessary for the development of sovereign multi-orbit space systems with resilient narrowband SATCOM capabilities.

“Fleet Space’s successful demonstrations of high-performing SATCOM capabilities reflects our readiness to deliver resilient space-based systems using advanced microsatellite architectures with flexible and multi-purpose payloads,” said co-founder & CEO of Fleet Space Technologies, Matt Pearson.

“With Centauri 6, Fleet Space has established a proof-of-concept for delivering sovereign SATCOM capabilities. We’re proud to pioneer this new-to-world innovation path to deliver advanced SATCOMs with reduced cost and added resilience in support of Australia’s Defence Space Strategy priorities and the expanding needs of allies and international partners around the world. Our demonstration of microsatellite-enabled full duplex SATCOMs establishes Fleet Space and Australia’s space sector on the forefront of the global effort to build secure, flexible multi-orbit capabilities.”

In March, Fleet Space successfully demonstrated Push-To-Talk capabilities by reprogramming its Centauri-4 satellite while in orbit – making it the world’s smallest voice-enabled satellite.

Building on this achievement, Fleet Space’s Centauri-6 satellite – launched in April on SpaceX’s Bandwagon-1 mission – was reconfigured to perform full duplex SATCOMs with a re-engineered waveform developed by Safety from Space and SmartSAT CRC, with support from the University of South Australia (UniSA) and the Defence Science and Technology Group (DSTG).

ASCEND2LEO, a combined research and development activity between Defence, Fleet Space Technologies, University of South Australia, Safety from Space and SmartSat CRC, aims to develop resilient, rapidly-fielded, and flexible LEO capabilities leveraging Fleet Space’s Centauri satellites to advance tactical communications in low-connectivity environments.

“Custom waveforms operating in very low, size, weight and power applications are a critical part of enabling specialised satellite capabilities,” said founder of Safety From Space, Dr. Mark Rice.

“We’re excited to continue working with partners to help build secure, scalable and resilient satellite-based solutions in support of the ambitious objectives of the Australian private and public sectors.”