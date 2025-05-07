Fleet Space signs landmark international agreements

Image: Fleet Space

Australian space exploration company, Fleet Space Technologies, has signed a multi-year exploration contract with Ma’aden (Saudi Arabian mining company) to deploy technology across 12,012.6 km² of the Arabian Shield.

The four-year agreement with the Fleet Space & Tahreez Joint Venture marks a major step forward in using space-enabled mineral exploration to support Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.

The partnership is set to enable Ma’aden to deploy Fleet Space’s proprietary ExoSphere technology – an integrated platform that combines Ambient Noise Tomography (ANT), active seismic techniques, and AI-driven drill targeting.

The goal is to generate high-resolution, real-time 3D subsurface imaging up to seven kilometres in depth across priority tenements.

“This exploration contract with the Fleet Space & Tahreez JV marks the beginning of a new chapter in the future of mineral exploration—one where the latest advances in space technology, real-time geophysics, and AI converge to build the mineral supply chains of tomorrow,” said Bob Wilt, CEO of Ma’aden.

“By integrating Fleet Space’s cutting-edge, space-enabled exploration stack with our world-class operations, Ma’aden aims to set a new global benchmark in exploration data intelligence and build a faster, smarter, and more sustainable path forward for the global mining sector—fully aligned with the Kingdom’s bold transformation under Vision 2030.”

The contract follows a recent MoU signed between the parties and marks an expansion of Fleet Space’s footprint in the Middle East. The ExoSphere platform leverages Fleet’s network of low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites, smart ground sensors, and advanced AI to rapidly deliver exploration insights—even in remote environments.

“How the most ambitious global mining companies use data to design and execute their exploration strategies is undergoing a phase transition,” said Flavia Tata Nardini, co-founder and CEO of Fleet Space Technologies.

“Space-enabled, real-time exploration is unlocking unprecedented speed, reach, and data quality—transforming mineral discovery into a dynamic, data intelligence-led system.”

Ma’aden’s exploration teams will work alongside the Fleet Space & Tahreez JV to deploy ExoSphere at scale across target zones, identifying high-potential mineral systems for future development.

Used by leading global miners like Rio Tinto, Barrick, Gold Fields, and AngloGold Ashanti, ExoSphere supports data-driven exploration with minimal environmental impact—aligning with global ESG goals.

“What excites me most about this collaboration is the advanced mining technology expertise it will bring to the Kingdom,” said Francesco Fidicaro, managing director of Tahreez.

“By embedding cutting-edge, space-enabled technologies into the heart of Saudi exploration, we’re also building something far more powerful: a generation of Saudi men and women equipped with the skills, mindset, and tools to lead this sector into the future.”

This agreement builds on Fleet Space’s recent acquisition of HiSeis, a global leader in active seismic solutions, and a USD$100 million Series D funding round. The integration of HiSeis technology further enhances the capabilities of ExoSphere, delivering real-time geophysical data to accelerate mineral discovery.

Looking ahead, Fleet Space is also preparing to deploy its ExoSphere lunar variant—SPIDER—on the Moon in 2026, pushing the frontier of data-driven exploration beyond Earth.