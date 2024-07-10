Fleet Space and Barrick Gold join forces to revolutionise mineral discovery

Image: Fleet Space

Australia’s leading space exploration company, Fleet Space Technologies, has announced the installation of its advanced solution, ExoSphere, to support Barrick Gold’s copper exploration at the Reko Diq project in Pakistan.

Aiming to unlock new insights and predictive capabilities to enhance outcomes and streamline exploration operations, the Exosphere project utilises the latest advances in space technology.

These technologies of AI, and 3D multiphysics can generate 3D subsurface maps of local groundwater systems and copper porphyry complexes across over 1,150 km² of the Reko Diq.

Reko Diq is a strategic part of Barrick Gold’s copper portfolio and represents one of the largest undeveloped copper-gold projects in the world.

The area contains significant copper-gold ore deposits located in the Chagai mountain range and part of the Tethyan Magmatic Arc.

With plans to begin production in 2028, this area is set to significantly contribute to Pakistan’s economy through investment in development programs, employment opportunities, and regional economic growth in the Balochistan province.

According to Fleet Space, this end-to-end mineral exploration solution enables a faster and more efficient data journey with less environmental impact, making exploration activities more dynamic and precise by giving remote onsite teams access to real-time insights.

“Barrick Gold and Fleet Space are united in our use of cutting-edge technologies to enhance mineral discovery and unlock sustainability benefits across the exploration journey,” said Flavia Tata Nardini, Co-Founder & CEO of Fleet Space Technologies.

The collaboration was driven by a shared commitment to achieving sustainable development goals, focusing on innovative technologies and practices to promote a clean energy future.

“By applying the latest innovations, we demonstrate a more sustainable, scalable path to achieve the copper supply needed for our clean energy future, in alignment with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs),” said Nardini.

Over the past year, Fleet Space has been recognised as Australia’s fastest-growing company, experiencing rapid global adoption and exponential growth.

This includes securing a $50m Series C funding round, doubling its valuation to $350m, and planning to send a variant to the Moon by 2026.

Its sustainability benefits and innovative capabilities were recognised at Banksia Foundation’s 35th National Sustainability Awards, where it won the Climate Technology Impact Award for 2024.