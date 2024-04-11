First of QLD-manufactured rail replacement buses hits the road

Image: MEHDI / stock.adobe.com

The first of 200 rail replacement buses has rolled off the production line as part of the Government’s $130 million investment to support renewable public transport and local manufacturing.

The 43-seat bus will provide service to help reduce impacts on commuters while critical works are undertaken on the South East Queensland (SEQ) train network.

The buses will be deployed during track works for major rail projects including Cross River Rail and Logan and Gold Coast Faster Rail.

Minister for transport and main roads Bart Mellish said these buses hitting the road is a big milestone.

“These buses will play a vital role keeping Queenslanders moving while our big build continues and these transformational projects come online,” said Melish.

The Euro 6 diesel bus on a Volvo chassis has been built by local workers at Volgren’s world-class Eagle Farm manufacturing facility.

When production reaches full steam, Volgren will produce 165 rail replacement buses in total for the Queensland Government at a rate of around one a day.

Scania is also building 35 Euro 6 diesel buses with BusTech bodies at its manufacturing facility at Rocklea.



Volgren CEO Thiago Deiro said the buses to be built and delivered in 2024 will support local manufacturing jobs, skills, and training.



“The Rail Replacement project highlights the importance of sustaining manufacturing in Queensland and the crucial role of consistent bus programs in supporting local industries,” said Deiro.



Nearly 50 new local jobs have been created at Volgren as a direct result of the rail replacement bus program.



State Secretary of the Queensland and Northern Territory Branch of the Australian Manufacturing Workers Union (AMWU) Rohan Webb said this is exciting after years of fighting to bring local manufacturing back to Queensland.



“These buses are about to roll out and have been built in Queensland, by Queenslanders, for Queenslanders,” said Webb.



This is what happens when we stick to building things right here at home, good for our workers, good for our communities, and damn good for Queensland.”



Deiro said Volgren will be ready to lead the transition for zero-emission buses as the Euro 6 diesel bus is also the lowest emissions diesel bus available to be made in Queensland in mass production at this time.



This is part of a government commitment to all new Translink-contracted buses in SEQ being a zero-emission vehicle from 2025.