First Nations communities to have their say on clean energy

The Australian Government has released a consultation paper to inform the development of Australia’s First Nations Clean Energy Strategy.

This paper builds on a series of six roundtables held with First Nations communities over past eight months as well as input from the First Nations Clean Energy and Emissions Reduction Advisory Committee.

The Strategy, developed in conjunction with Indigenous Australians, is formulated to drive investment, cooperation and lasting benefits for Indigenous communities across the country.

Remote Indigenous communities are among the most energy insecure in the world.

Through the first stage of engagement, the following priorities were highlighted:

Making sure First Nations Australians have access to reliable and affordable energy, wherever they live across the country.

Prioritising access to skills and workforce development to foster meaningful economic participation and First Nations business opportunities.

Providing practical support so First Nations people can be equal partners in the transformation.

The strategy will target fairer access to cleaner, cheaper energy for Indigenous households – along with reduced diesel usage, cheaper finance and more skilled employment in remote areas.

Responses to the consultation paper can be made through the Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water’s Consultation Hub.

More information on the First Nations Clean Energy and Emissions Advisory Committee and its members: First Nations Clean Energy and Emissions Reduction Advisory Committee – DCCEEW

The Government is already partnering with First Nations Australians to improve access to cheaper, cleaner energy and ensure Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities are an active part of the energy transformation.

The Government is investing $83.8 million in the First Nations Community Microgrids program to support deployment of microgrids in First Nations communities to improve energy affordability and reliability and reduce emissions.

$2 million has also been committed to help First Nations communities engage with hydrogen project developers for the Hydrogen Headstart program.