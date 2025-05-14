First look at new locally built trains in QLD

Image: Quality Stock Arts/stock.adobe.com

Queenslanders are one step closer to riding locally built trains, with a full-scale replica of a new Queensland Train Manufacturing Program (QTMP) train now on display for stakeholder testing.

The high-fidelity mock-up, spanning 38 metres and replicating the train cab and two carriages, will be used to rigorously assess accessibility features to ensure the trains meet the needs of all passengers, including those with disability or limited mobility.

The Queensland Government is saving the QTMP after Labor derailed it with $2.4 billion in hidden blowouts and chronic mismanagement.

The QTMP will build 65 new six-car passenger trains at a purpose-built manufacturing facility at Torbanlea, in the Fraser Coast region.

Construction of the Torbanlea train manufacturing facility is progressing with earthworks continuing, the main facility building’s steel frame and roof installation now completed, and wall cladding underway.

All 65 six-car QTMP trains will exceed the Disability Standards for Accessible Public Transport (DSAPT), to be the most accessible trains in Queensland when the first train comes into service in 2027.

Minister for Manufacturing Dale Last said the milestone demonstrates the Crisafulli Government’s commitment to getting the QTMP back on track.

“This state-of-the-art mock-up is a critical step to ensure the 65 new passenger trains being built under the QTMP are truly inclusive, while supporting regional jobs and building Queensland’s manufacturing capability,” Last said.

“This mock-up was built in Maryborough, giving local workers the opportunity to upskill, and was transported to Geebung to facilitate access for the disability sector.

“The Crisafulli Government is putting Queensland jobs first and ensuring the state’s public transport network is ready for the Brisbane 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games.”

Member for Maryborough John Barounis said the mock-up was built by Maryborough-based Indigenous-owned business Allweld.

“Projects like this are an important way to create new local jobs and provide workers with real opportunities to upskill,” Barounis said.