Western Australia’s first locally-made electric bus has begun passenger services which marks a milestone in delivering a cleaner public transport network.

The first electric bus will operate on the Perth CAT routes in the CBD, with a further 17 electric CAT buses expected to be rolled out for passenger services by the middle of next year.

“This is a big milestone for our electric bus manufacturing program, and I am thrilled the community will now be able to jump on board the first locally-made zero-emission bus,” said Transport Minister Rita Saffioti.

“This is a fantastic program that is not only helping deliver a cleaner and lower-emissions public transport network but helping to drive local manufacturing jobs.”

The 18 electric buses will be supported by new charging infrastructure, which has been installed at the Elizabeth Quay Bus Depot.

The State Government recently awarded contracts totalling $12 million to local Perth businesses Civcon and Gemtek to upgrade and retrofit the Malaga bus depot for electric bus charging capabilities.

Each electric bus can travel up to 300 km on a single charge and will save about 40 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions every year.

Analysis has also shown the operating cost of an electric bus over its 18-year service life is about $1 million less than existing diesel buses.

The first locally-made electric bus has been delivered as part of a joint $250 million State and Commonwealth Government initiative.

The initiative is set to see 130 new electric buses added to the network and infrastructure upgrades undertaken at a range of depots.

The first electric bus is expected to be delivered to the Malaga depot next year, which will service the northern suburbs and the CBD.

Further upgrades are planned at other depots around Perth including Karrinyup, Whiteman Park and Claisebrook.

The investment to deliver the new electric bus fleet in Western Australia is directly supporting more than 100 local jobs, including nine apprenticeships.

Staff have also undertaken specialised high-voltage technical training in recent weeks to prepare them for the growing electric bus fleet.