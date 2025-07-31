First launch attempt of Austalian-made Gilmour Space rocket

Image: Gilmour Space

Gilmour Space Technologies has attempted the first launch of an Australian-made orbital rocket from Australian soil, marking a significant step forward for the national space industry.

The Eris Test Flight 1 took place at the company’s Bowen Orbital Spaceport in North Queensland. The 23-metre, three-stage rocket lifted off the pad but did not reach orbit, returning to the ground within the designated safety area.

Despite the early conclusion of the flight, the launch marks an historic milestone, with Gilmour becoming the first Australian company to receive both an orbital Launch Facility Licence and a Launch Permit from the Australian Government.

The launch follows a $5 million federal investment into the Eris rocket’s engine development through the Industry Growth Program.

Minister for industry and innovation and minister for science, Tim Ayres, welcomed the attempt.

“Gilmour Space Technologies and all Australians should be proud: getting to the launch pad is a success, and just the beginning,” Ayres said.

“Gilmour is embracing a Future Made in Australia – knitting together the best of our advanced manufacturing capability, with our science and critical technologies know-how.”

Enrico Palermo, head of the Australian Space Agency, also acknowledged the milestone: “It is rare for first launches to reach orbit. That is part of the innovation cycle and why you test. We look forward to the next phases of the test program.”

Rowan Holzberger, member for Forde, added: “This was a milestone moment for Gilmour and for our region. Today’s efforts show that Logan and the broader region are more than ready to take part in Australia’s advanced manufacturing and space future.”

Gilmour now plans to regroup and build on the confidence gained through the test to prepare for future launch attempts.