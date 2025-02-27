First Huntsman vehicles arrives in AusCam

Image: Hanwha Defence Australia

Hanwha Defence Australia welcomed the government representatives to the Hanwha Armoured Vehicle Centre of Excellence (H-ACE) to acknowledge the first LAND 8116 vehicles in Auscam markings.

Batch 1 of the program vehicles (2 AS9s and 1 AS10) arrived in Australia in December 2024 from the Republic of Korea. The remainder of the vehicles are being produced at the H-ACE, at the Avalon Airport Precinct.

“We are excited to have the first vehicles here in Australia as we prepare to deliver this capability to the Australian Army,” said acting HDA managing director, Dean Michie.

“Production of the hulls and turrets is already taking place at Elphinstone in northern Tasmania, and our production line here at the H-ACE has also begun work.”

The AS9 Huntsman has been developed to incorporate learnings and experience from the global fleet of over 2,400 K9s and K10s, the most popular self-propelled howitzer globally.

With the AS9 Huntsman, Hanwha has a proven 52-caliber 155mm gun system that is in-service with multiple nations around the world, including the NATO alliance.

The AS10 is a highly protected and manoeuvrable Armoured Ammunition Resupply Vehicle (AARV) with a unique loading system that reduces risk to soldiers from enemy fire.

Manufactured with Australian supply chain partners like Elphinstone, Kongsberg Defence Australia, CBG Systems, Penguin Composites, HIFraser, MMCLD, Bisalloy Steel, AME, Safran Electronics and Defence Australasia, Sigma Bravo, Thales Australia, Axalta and TEi working alongside the international supply chain base, Hanwha has made a significant ongoing investment in the Australian market.

“The technology transfer on the program between South Korea and Australia is an important part of this program, demonstrating the close ties between the two nations,” Michie explained.

“Celebrating this milestone with our government, Defence and supply chain partners in our new facility is an honour.”