First factory-built social homes almost ready

Representational Image. Credit: Yurii Klymko/stock.adobe.com

The NSW Government is continuing work to address the housing affordability and availability crisis by delivering more, well located homes, sooner, with the first factory built modular social homes nearing completion.

Three modular homes are being finished in Smithfield and will soon be delivered and installed in Wollongong – the first dwellings rolling out statewide as part of the historic Building Homes for NSW Program. A further 10 homes are due in Shellharbour and Lake Macquarie by the end of the year.

“This is the future of social housing – smarter, faster, modern and built to provide tenants dignity. Modular homes aren’t ‘shit-boxes’ they are the future,” said NSW minister for Housing and Homelessness Rose Jackson.

“We’re using modern construction to deliver beautiful homes for people who need them most, cutting wait times and creating good local jobs along the way.

Modern Methods of Construction slashes build time by up to 20 per cent and supports around 100 local manufacturing and construction jobs. The homes are being built by Smithfield-based supplier Wild Modular and will be managed by Homes NSW.

This new approach is guided by the Modular Housing Taskforce and is part of the Government’s plan to scale up Modern Methods of Construction– including prefabrication, offsite builds, and cutting-edge tech – to get more high-quality homes on the ground faster.

Each of the first sites will feature a one-bedroom plus multipurpose room modular home installed in the backyard of an existing social housing property, creating extra homes for people in need on the land we already own.

Modern Methods of Construction refers to the wide variety of construction methods that are different to traditional onsite construction. This includes prefabrication, off-site manufacturing, and modular or volumetric dwellings, as well as new technologies such as 3D printing, robotics, and artificial intelligence (AI).