Skilled submarine workers from ASC are the first to depart for AUKUS submarine sustainment training at Pearl Harbor in the US.

It is a step towards Australian workers acquiring the knowledge that will be essential to build and sustain our future nuclear-powered submarines.

The 30 skilled ASC workers are the first to be deployed to the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard to undertake training in the maintenance of US Virginia-class nuclear-powered submarines.

These ASC workers from South Australia and Western Australia comprise mechanical fitters and electricians as well as electrical, mechanical, and safety engineers and submarine maintenance and battery crew.

The international placements reflect ASC’s place as a strategic partner in the sustainment and joint build of conventionally armed, nuclear-powered submarines in Australia.

Deputy prime minister, the Hon Richard Marles MP, said the development is another exciting step in developing the workforce needed for the AUKUS program.

“… The AUKUS program presents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for Australians to take advantage of unique and exciting education, training, and career development programs, both here and overseas,” said Marles.

“These highly skilled workers already have decades of combined submarine experience, having sustained our Collins-class submarines, and now have the opportunity to be upskilled by our US counterparts in sustaining nuclear-powered submarines.”

This work starts with the sustainment of the Virginia class and is followed by the build and sustainment of Australia’s SSN-AUKUS submarines.

In total, more than 100 Australian shipyard workers at ASC are expected to depart by mid-2025 for naval propulsion skilling at Pearl Harbor.

Once they have completed their overseas training, a mix of classroom and on-the-job learning, they will take up key roles in Western Australia as part of Submarine Rotational Force-West.

There, they will lead the sustainment of rotating US and UK nuclear-powered submarines.

They will also pass on their skills and train other ASC workers through their lead roles.

One UK Astute-class submarine and up to four US Virginia-class submarines will be involved in a rotational presence through Submarine Rotational Force-West.

