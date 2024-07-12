Navy Officers bring Australia closer to sovereign nuclear-powered submarines

Australia's first Navy officers to graduate from the Royal Navy's Nuclear Reactor Course. L-R: Lieutenant Stephen, Lieutenant Commander James and Lieutenant Isabella. Image: LPhot Edward Jones / ADF

After completing the Officers Nuclear Operator Course and Engineering Administration Course, the first three Royal Australian Navy officers have graduated from the Royal Navy’s Nuclear Reactor Course in the United Kingdom.

Lieutenant commander James, Lieutenant Stephen, and Lieutenant Isabella were among the top of their class in the Royal Navy’s elite program.

This marks a significant step critical step towards Australia’s ability to operate and maintain a sovereign fleet of nuclear-powered submarines.

The officers’ graduation marks the end of their shore-based requirements as part of the Royal Navy’s nuclear submarine training program in Hampshire.

The three will now begin practical training, deploying alongside Royal Navy sailors, in the UK Astute-class submarines based at His Majesty’s Naval Base Clyde in Faslane, Scotland.

Chief of Navy, Vice Admiral Mark Hammond, AO, RAN, congratulated the three graduates on the significant achievement of their critical training.

“It was a pleasure to be at HMS Sultan for the first graduation ceremony for our people partaking in the world-class Royal Navy training program,” said Hammond.

“This demonstrates the exceptional skillset and knowledge of our people undertaking this unique training from the Royal Navy – a long-standing partner and friend to the Royal Australian Navy.

“The graduation marks another significant step forward for the Royal Australian Navy’s ability to operate, maintain, and support Australia’s future nuclear-powered submarine capability.”

This practical qualification enables the officers to undertake their general submarine qualification and complete their engineer officer of watch training, while also learning the fundamentals of operating nuclear-powered submarines.

They will also build upon the program that is already underway for Australian Defence Force personnel to gain education, experience, and training in both UK and US shipyards, facilities, and fleet vessels.

Director-general Australian Submarine Agency, Vice Admiral Jonathan Mead AO, RAN, said the training was a critical step towards Australia operating and maintaining a sovereign fleet of nuclear-powered submarines from the early 2030s.

“The incredible training opportunities we are accessing through our AUKUS partners will ensure we can safely operate and maintain our sovereign fleet of nuclear-powered submarines,” said Mead.

“We are grateful for the solid support of the United Kingdom and the United States along with their enduring commitment to help Australia build a highly skilled and capable submarine workforce.”