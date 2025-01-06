First Australian Lunar Rover one step closer

The ELO2 consortium is made up of 21 organisations – from Australian space start-ups and small businesses to major resources companies, universities, and other research partners. Image: AdobeStock/Paul

The Australian Government is backing Australia’s world-class capabilities in robotics and advanced manufacturing with $42 million to build and operate ‘Roo-ver’ – the nation’s first lunar rover.

After almost 18 months of design, ELO 2 has been chosen to deliver the fully realised rover for the Australian Space Agency.

One of the most advanced robotics projects in Australia right now, the semi-autonomous rover will collect lunar soil and deliver key capabilities that could lead to a sustainable human presence on the lunar surface.

NASA and the Australian Space Agency are working together to finalise plans, with the lunar rover on track for a launch later this decade.

The ELO 2 consortium is made up of 21 organisations – from Australian space start-ups and small businesses to major resources companies, universities, and other research partners.

“This mission is about much more than an historic Aussie moonshot. It’s leveraging and building on our know-how in robotics, automation and advanced engineering to build Australia’s manufacturing future,” said Ed Husic, Minister for Industry and Science.

Robotics and automation have the potential to generate enormous social, economic and environmental benefits for Australia, with automation predicted to add an extra $170 to $600 billion per year to the Australian economy by 2030.

Roo-ver and this program is further developing Australia’s robotics and automation capability, aligning with the Australian Government’s National Robotics Strategy.

“Roo-ver demonstrates the cutting-edge capability Australia can offer to major international space missions,” said Head of the Australian Space Agency Enrico Palermo.

“Establishing a sustainable human presence on the Moon is a major focus of the international space community over the coming decades, and this mission centres Australia in that foundational work, while advancing our national robotics ecosystem to improve life here on Earth.”

“Every member of our Consortium is committed to achieving success on behalf of all Australians and showcasing the talent and capabilities of our world-leading research and industry partners on the international stage,” said ELO 2 Consortium’s Warwick Penrose.

For more information on Australia’s National Robotics Strategy, click here