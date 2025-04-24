First Aus low emissions steel mill one step closer

Image: davit85/stock.adobe.com

Australia’s first low emissions steel mill and Western Australia’s first steel recycling mill are one step closer with Green Steel of WA securing all regulatory and statutory approvals required for feasibility.

Supported by $2.7 million in funding from the Cook Government, the project is closing in on its final investment decision with front-end engineering design now complete.

In a first for WA, Magnium’s state-of the art pilot plant is now operational in Collie’s Light Industrial Area, marking a major milestone in the development of sustainable magnesium production in Australia.

“Establishing a green iron and steel industry in WA is a key focus of our Made in WA plan, and Collie’s Green Steel Mill will kick start this new industry,” said premier and State Development minister, Roger Cook.

“Hitting these key milestones is another step forward to securing Collie’s future as a major new industrial hub.”

Magnium’s facility represents a significant step forward in establishing a domestic supply of this critical defence and automotive metal and was supported by $7.5 million through the Collie Industrial Transition Fund.

International Graphite has commenced its Battery Anode Material Facility Feasibility Study, demonstrating industry interest in developing projects at Coolangatta Industrial Estate.

The facility will produce graphite products for battery materials and a variety of industrial uses. The State Government has provided $12.5 million in support to International Graphite.

Tesla’s battery re-manufacturing facility is also powering ahead with construction underway, and due for completion in October 2025. The facility will service, repair, and renew Tesla’s battery products, including Megapacks.

The projects reflect the WA Government’s commitment to the transition of Collie’s economy and workforce as it moves towards a renewable future.

The WA Government has invested more than $662 million to deliver a Just Transition for Collie, attracting new industries and putting training opportunities in place as the economy transitions away from coal.