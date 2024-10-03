Finalists announced for Hunter Manufacturing Awards’ 20th anniversary

Image: Curioso.Photography / stock.adobe.com

Finalists for the 2024 Hunter Manufacturing Awards (HMA) have been announced and will head to its 20th Anniversary Gala Awards Night on Friday, 18 October 2024, at NEX Newcastle.

The HMAs have played a pivotal role in highlighting and supporting the transformation of the region’s manufacturing capabilities.

This year’s finalists represent an exciting cross-section of traditional industries and new, cutting-edge sectors.

“In the two decades since the inaugural HMA, which included winners such as Varley, Newcastle Machine Shop, and Cowan Manufacturing, the industry has expanded into advanced manufacturing, integrating with defence, aerospace, mining, chemical processing, construction, and energy generation,” said HMA Chair Jacqui Daley.

Among this year’s finalists are many first-time entrants, such as Process Automations and Controls, Agrana Fruit, NET Modular, Nova Team Australia, and Wobble-Tee Sprinklers.

Exciting Hunter start-ups like Allegro Energy Pty Ltd and Australian Electric Vehicle Specialists further highlight the region’s growing manufacturing diversity.

While new companies are bringing fresh ideas, well-established names like Tomago Aluminium are continuing to demonstrate excellence

“Tomago Aluminium has been a part of the HMA journey since 2006, and they remain at the forefront of manufacturing by continuously improving and staying relevant in today’s rapidly changing market,” said Judging Convenor Michael Murray.

For first-time finalists like Wobble-Tee Sprinklers, the HMA is a platform to share their long-standing success.

“It’s immensely satisfying for us at the HMA to shine a light on companies like Wobble-Tee, who have been quietly manufacturing in the region for 26 years,” said Murray.

“The diversity and depth of this year’s entrants are truly impressive.”

The 2024 awards will celebrate not only the region’s manufacturing growth but also the enduring commitment of the companies and leaders who have continued to drive the Hunter’s manufacturing evolution.

The 20th Anniversary Gala Awards Night promises to be a memorable celebration, featuring special guest speakers, HMA judges, board members, and the 2024 finalists.

“Twenty years is a significant milestone for the HMA, and it’s a testament to the resilience and innovation of Hunter manufacturers,” said Daley.

“As we celebrate this anniversary, we’re proud to showcase the incredible work being done in the region and look forward to even more success stories in the years to come.”

The full list of 2024 HMA Finalists is as follows:

Companies:

– Advanciv

– AE Gibson & Sons

– AGRANA Fruit

– Allegro Energy Pty Ltd

– Ampcontrol

– Apollo Engineering

– Australian Electric Vehicle Specialists

– BAE Systems

– Deeps Engineering

– Design Anthology

– Downer Group

– Emergent Group

– Hunter New England Local Health District

– InfraBuild Steel

– Janus Electric

– Molycop

– Morgan Engineering

– NET Modular

– Nepean Power

– Nova Team Australia

– Omnia

– Out Of The Square Media & Guts Creative

– Phoenix Engineering and Manufacturing Solutions

– Process Automation and Controls

– Resourceful Living

– Safe-Gauge Pty Ltd

– SAPHI Pty Ltd

– Signarama Tuggerah

– Steber International

– The Melt

– Tomago Aluminium

– TW Woods

– Wobble-Tee Sprinklers

– Whiteley

– 4id Solutions

– 4 Seasons Insulation

Individuals:

– Ashley Nunn (Nepean Power)

– Brendan Nicholson (Deeps Engineering)

– Christie Hayward (Westrac)

– Corey Bell (Molycop)

– Declan Gallagher (Nepean Power)

– Jamie Woods (TW Woods)

– Jayden Edmonds (Downer Group)

– Luke Wilson (Molycop)

– Patrick Fischer (AE Gibson & Sons)





