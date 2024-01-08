Filtering out with AIP

Image supplied: Motion Australia

“It’s not uncommon for our sales representatives to go above and beyond here at AIP. On occasions, we’ve had our staff from Sunny Coast drive down to South Brisbane, grab something, and then turn around, just to make sure their customer gets out of trouble that day,” said Brenden Van Der Starre, branch manager for AIP Darra, Brisbane.

Since their establishment in 1995, Advanced Industrial Products (AIP) remains one of Australia’s largest national suppliers of industrial hoses, valves, fittings, and associated products – forming part of Motion’s extensive business portfolio.

“We provide a wide range of air pneumatic and water transfer products for varying industries – from air delivery hose equipment in tunnel jobs, to suction hoses for de-watering of flooded areas, there isn’t much in the way of hose, valve and fitting equipment we can’t provide to our customer base,” said Troy Giggins, category manager, Industrial Hoses, at Motion.

AIP’s extensive inventory of more than 12,500 product lines sets them apart from other competitors in the market, enabling them to offer unparalleled access to both domestic and international equipment.

“With the current economic climate, customers can have that extra layer of security with us –knowing they’ll be able to gain access to pretty much any product they need – often this equipment is essential to their operation, so having products that are readily available to them, makes a massive difference in minimising rates of downtime,” said Giggins.

In previous years, AIP has been at the forefront of aiding in essential natural disaster work, Troy and Brenden highlighting this as both rewarding and humbling.

