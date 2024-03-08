Fiji accepts another delivery of Australian made patrol vessels

Image: zapper/stock.adobe.com

Fiji has taken delivery of its second Guardian-class Patrol Boat, the RFNS Puamau, at a handover ceremony at HMAS Stirling, Western Australia.

Minister for defence industry and minister for international development and the pacific, the Hon Pat Conroy MP said, “Australia is proud to be Fiji’s security partner of choice. The delivery of the second Guardian-class Patrol Boat today is a tangible demonstration of our Vuvale Partnership”

The Prime Minister of Fiji, the Hon Sitiveni Rabuka received the vessel on behalf of the Government of Fiji.

Fiji and Australia are Vuvale – natural partners working together to develop joint responses to emerging regional needs and priorities.

“By enhancing Fiji’s maritime security capabilities, we are more effective in tackling our shared regional challenges together,” said Conroy.

The RFNS Puamau is the second vessel delivered to Fiji, and the 19th vessel delivered under the Pacific Maritime Security Program – Australia’s 30-year commitment of uninterrupted engagement with our Pacific partners in support of a stable, prosperous and secure region.