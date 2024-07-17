Federal innovation minister tours ECU sustainability centre & advanced manufacturing lab

Image: ECU

Husic toured the School of Engineering to learn more about research projects in hydrogen reactors for energy generation, wind turbines and 3D technologies and said the Federal Government is eager to learn more about the renewable energy projects being developed at Australian universities.

Federal minister for Industry and Science, Ed Husic, has toured Edith Cowan University’s (ECU) Centre for Sustainable Energy and Resources and its Advanced Manufacturing Lab.

Husic also visited ECU’s Advanced Manufacturing Lab which is one of Western Australia’s leading facilities in 3D printing technologies and advanced additive manufacturing.

School of Engineering executive dean professor, Paulo de Souza, said he is thrilled ECU has been recognised nationally and internationally.

ECU has been recognised specifically for its commitment to excellence in research and education in energy transition, particularly battery technologies, hydrogen science and advanced manufacturing.

“We aim at being an education powerhouse, forming engineers to assist Australian business, Government, and communities to provide a sustainable energy security based in innovation and creativity,” said de Souza.

“We are focused on assisting business in solving one of the most pressing Australian problems: a transition to a renewable energy-based and decarbonised future.”

Husic was joined by federal member for Pearce Tracey Roberts MP and City of Joondalup Chief Executive Officer James Pearson.

The tour was led by ECU senior deputy vice-chancellor professor Arshad Omari and the School of Engineering team including Professor Stefan Iglauer, ECU’s leader in hydrogen.

“We are developing new hydrogen production and hydrogen storage technologies, to enable a full-scale hydrogen economy. Furthermore, we have a lot of experience with carbon capture and storage, in Australia and indeed worldwide,” said Iglauer.

Dr Asma Aziz talked the Husic through the Renewable Energy Lab which has a vision to drive sustainable energy solutions and conduct cutting-edge research that addresses the challenges of modern energy systems including Battery Energy Storage systems and Electric Vehicles.

ECU’s Centre for Sustainable Energy and Resources is focused on leading-edge research related to sustainable energy and resources.