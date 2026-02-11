The Federal Government are seeking feedback to understand more about the manufacturing opportunities, barriers and outlook for wind and transmission towers in Australia. Consultation closes 6 March.

Australia has a unique opportunity to become a global leader in renewable energy infrastructure manufacturing. Your feedback will guide the future of our wind turbine and transmission infrastructure manufacturing industry.

Building on engagement by the Australian Government in 2024 and 2025, the Government are undertaking a deep dive through this consultation. It wants to understand the opportunities, barriers and outlook for Australian wind tower and transmission tower manufacturing to help ensure a competitive, viable and resilient sector. This might include market conditions, policy settings to support long-term investment, or strengthening local supply chains.

The consultation consists of 4 themes, including:

future of wind and transmission manufacturing in Australia

Australian participants and capability in the renewable energy infrastructure

building economic resilience

the role of government.

Insights gathered will shape policies to support a Future Made in Australia and domestic clean energy manufacturing.