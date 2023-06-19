Federal government supports defence workforce program

The Australian Government has committed $11.4 million to extend the Defence Industry Pathways Program (DIPP) into the essential naval shipbuilding and sustainment industry for three years in WA.

The DIPP is a 12-month skills development program in which participants gain an understanding of the defence industry and obtain a nationally recognised Certificate III in Defence Industry Pathways.

The $11.4 million extension directly supports the initiatives to improve the growth and retention of a highly skilled Defence workforce outlined in the Defence Strategic Review by providing another 150 positions in the program over the coming three years.

Acting deputy secretary for naval shipbuilding and sustainment Rear Admiral Wendy Malcolm said the extension would “provide more participants with knowledge and experience, and a pathway to gain essential skills that will be required by Australia’s defence industry well into the future”.

The program is supported by large defence companies and small-to-medium enterprises, who ensure graduates are employment-ready through practical experience and wide exposure to the maritime defence industry.

“As we face the most challenging strategic circumstances since the Second World War, the acceleration of important capabilities and activities is vital,” Rear Admiral Malcolm said.

“Further investment in Defence and its workforce will ensure we can deliver a robust, sovereign naval shipbuilding and sustainment industry.”

More than 70 per cent of graduates have secured employment in the maritime defence industry so far, taking on roles from apprenticeships and follow-on traineeships to logistics, scheduling, administration, project administration and technician jobs.

The seventh intake of the Defence Industry Pathways Program will commence in late June 2023.