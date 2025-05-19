Fed Gov’t to accelerate the manufacture of loitering munitions

Representational Image. Credit: Sergey Kohl/stock.adobe.com

The Federal Government is investing in the development of precision loitering munitions capabilities for the Australian Defence Force (ADF) with the launch of Mission Talon Strike.

As an Advanced Strategic Capabilities Accelerator (ASCA) mission, Talon Strike will support the development of medium-range precision loitering munition systems that carry a kinetic payload and have the precision strike capabilities of a guided missile.

“The launch of Mission Talon Strike by ASCA is about developing a priority capability at an accelerated pace,” said minister for Defence Industry, Pat Conroy.

“This mission is aligned with the Albanese Government’s work over the last three years, in conjunction with the ADF, to develop a domestically manufactured precision loitering munition capability that addresses threats quickly and accurately.”

Accelerating the development of domestically manufactured precision loitering munitions is a priority for the Albanese Government.

The launch of Mission Talon Strike follows last week’s approach to market for ASCA’s Mission Syracuse, which will enhance Defence’s counter drone capabilities.

Mission Syracuse is focused on the development of advanced technology options that can be integrated with the ADF’s existing counter small uncrewed aerial systems.