Fed Gov’t invests to give Defence a technological edge

Image: AA+W/stock.adobe.com

The Federal Government is investing in local innovation in quantum and counter disinformation technologies that are key to giving Defence an edge.

The new Advanced Strategic Capabilities Accelerator’s (ASCA) Emerging and Disruptive Technologies (EDT) program has signed 21 contracts as part of an investment of over $60 million with Australian universities and industry partners.

This investment gives effect to innovation priorities in the National Defence Strategy and Asymmetric Advantage – Delivering More, Together, the Defence Innovation, Science and Technology Strategy.

The EDT program is set to push the boundaries of scientific knowledge to advance the development of existing and new capabilities that help deter hostile acts against Australia and in our region.

“Through the Advanced Strategic Capabilities Accelerator, the Government is driving cutting-edge research and development and capability delivery that is aligned with Defence priorities and a future made in Australia,” said minister for Defence Industry and Capability Delivery, Pat Conroy.

“In uncertain strategic circumstances, we must harness our national ingenuity and technology advances to deter hostile acts against Australia and in our region.

“Defence is working with industry and research partners to develop solutions that can provide our soldiers, sailors and aviators with an asymmetric advantage on the battlefield.”

These long-term partnerships between scientists, military end-users and innovators are set to positively shaping Australia’s defence innovation ecosystem.

The program leverages national strengths, with contract recipients comprising universities and industry partners from across the country.

The recipients include:

Analog Quantum Circuits in QLD which designs and fabricates superconducting devices for quantum computing.

Consunet Pty Ltd in South Australia which works on capabilities in electromagnetic warfare and spectrum management.

Nomad Atomics in Victoria which specialises in the development of high precision quantum sensors.

Q-CTRL Pty Ltd in NSW which is seeking to solve the hardest problems facing quantum technology, improving hardware performance and accelerating pathways to useful quantum computers and other technologies.

A total of 179 proposals from across the national science and technology ecosystem were received as part of this call-out for EDT proposals.

ASCA is seeking innovative proposals that can support decision advantage for its next EDT program.

Below is the full list of grant recipients: