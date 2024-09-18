Fed Gov’t invests in domestic rocket motor manufacturing

Image: Rodney Braithwaite/Department of Defence

The Federal Government’s Domestic Rocket Motor Program aims to establish a manufacturing complex that will enable production of rocket motors for some of the world’s most advanced missiles in Australia.

This is backed by an initial investment of $22 million over the next three years, that is set to help grow Australia’s advanced high-tech manufacturing sector and boost long‑range strike capabilities for the Australian Defence Force (ADF).

The investment is aimed at a ‘Future Made in Australia’ by improving the resilience of supply chains, providing for greater sovereignty, enhancing export opportunities, and delivering broad economic and employment benefits.

“Today’s announcement represents a leap forward for the Australian defence industry and continues to deliver on the Albanese Government’s commitment to providing the ADF with the capabilities it needs to make Australians safer and safeguard our national interests,” said minister for Defence Industry and Capability Delivery, Pat Conroy.

“This program is an endorsement of Australian ingenuity. Making solid rocket motors in Australia will build on Australia’s proud history as a manufacturing nation and contribute to a future made in Australia.”

Rocket motors are a critical component of missiles and required for most guided weapons, including Guided Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (GMLRS) missiles.

The Federal Government is planning to manufacture these GMLRS missiles in Australia from next year.

It’s expected the rocket motor complex will begin production by the end of the decade.

The rocket motor program is part of the Guided Weapons and Explosive Ordnance (GWEO) Enterprise which is backed by up to $21 billion over the decade through the 2024 Integrated Investment Program.

The Federal Government also announced it will invest up to $60 million over the next five years to develop the next generation of guided weapon sub-systems and components, such as hypersonic and long-range strike.

This will enable partnerships between industry and Defence and allow the next generation of guided weapon technologies to enter the supply chain of GWEO Strategic Partners.



This investment will also deliver industry-manufactured prototypes of the critical seeker, fuse and warhead sub-systems and aligns with the work being done as part of the Advanced Rocket Motor Technology Demonstrator program.

The program has leveraged collaboration from Five Eyes science and technology partners.