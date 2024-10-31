Fed Gov’t express need for an Australia future made steel

Image: davit85/stock.adobe.com

In a media release, the Federal Government has expressed its intent on seeing steel and local manufacturing at the heart of a Future Made in Australia.

In the release, the Federal Government said that they are engaging with regional communities to explore practical ways of building on investments in new energy infrastructure to use more Australian content, looking first at structural steel and local manufacturing.

“A Future Made in Australia will be made with Australian steel,” said assistant minister Ayres.

“Steel metal fabrication and manufacturing are the industrial backbone of so many regional communities around our country – and we’re backing them in.

The Government plans on making sure that more good jobs flow from renewable infrastructure projects, and that households and businesses pay less for electricity.

As part of this process, it is set to bring together project developers, industry, unions, community groups, and experts to investigate smart approaches to deliver Australian content in wind, solar and transmission projects.

Assistant minister Ayres is set to travel to Gladstone, Rockhampton, Latrobe Valley, Collie, Illawarra and around the Hunter to hear firsthand what local manufacturing and more Australian steel content could deliver.

More Australian steel content and more regional firms participating in manufacturing wind, solar and transmission infrastructure will share the benefits of the renewables roll out for good jobs, apprenticeship opportunities and investment in regional communities.

The Australian steel industry employs over 100,000 people and generates $29 billion in annual revenue.

According to estimates from the Australian Steel Institute, between now and 2030 we will need more than 300,000 tonnes of steel for wind projects under any net zero transformation scenario.