Workplace Health & Safety Show returns to Melbourne this May

Top industry leaders and pioneering innovators will come together at Workplace Health & Safety Show 2022, sharing the latest news and research, technology and products shaking up the world of health and safety at work from Wednesday 25 – Thursday 26 May at the Melbourne Convention & Exhibition Centre.

Australia’s leading workplace health and safety event, the Workplace Health & Safety Show promises a live, interactive two-way learning experience with a trade show featuring over 100 brands, talks and interactive forums, led by the industry’s best. Held in conjunction with the Australian Institute of Health and Safety’s National Convention, this Show brings together the world’s best practice in workplace health and safety.

“I am delighted to announce the Workplace Health & Safety Show will return to Melbourne this May,” said Marie Kinsella, CEO, IEC Group Australia. “The upcoming show will be the first opportunity for companies to come face-to-face and share ideas, products and services with the wider safety community.

“As well as some of the biggest brands in safety, our expertly curated program of live talks and interactive forums will provide the perfect environment for professionals to learn about new developments and strategies within the industry.”

The opportunity to hear from industry leaders in a more personalised and interactive environment has always been key to the Workplace Health & Safety Show’s success, and the 2022 event will be no different. This year’s comprehensive education presentations cover a range of topics such as health, wellbeing, innovation, technology advancements, new safety products, injury prevention and height safety.

Connect, collaborate, and innovate with safety colleagues from all corners of industry at the Workplace Health and Safety Show in Melbourne this May. The FREE program of events and opportunities offers professionals the chance to meet new suppliers, update knowledge, join discussions, and forge connections.

What: Workplace Health & Safety Show Melbourne 2022

When: Wednesday 25 – Thursday 26 May 2022

Where: Melbourne Convention & Exhibition Centre

Entry: Free, registration required

Website: www.whsshow.com.au

