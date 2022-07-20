Workplace Health & Safety Show comes to Sydney this September

Industry leaders and pioneering innovators will come together at Workplace Health & Safety Show 2022 in Sydney, sharing the latest news and research on technology and products that are revolutionising the world of health and safety. The event will take place from 20-21 September at Sydney Showgrounds.



Australia’s leading workplace health and safety event, the Workplace Health & Safety Show promises a live, interactive learning experience with a trade show featuring over 100 brands, talks and communal forums, led by top industry professionals.

“I am so thrilled to bring the Workplace Health & Safety Show back to Sydney this September,” IEC Group Australia CEO Marie Kinsella said .

“This show will be a prime opportunity for companies and industry innovators to come together and to share in thought provoking discourse on products and services with the wider safety community. This year’s program has been expertly crafted to include live talks and interactive forums that will provide the perfect environment for professionals to learn about the new developments and strategies lighting up their industry.”

The opportunity to hear from industry leaders in a more personalised and interactive environment has always been key to the Workplace Health & Safety Show’s success, and the 2022 event will be no different. This year’s comprehensive education presentations cover a range of topics such as health, wellbeing, innovation, technology advancements, new safety products, injury prevention and height safety.

Connect, collaborate, and innovate with safety colleagues from all corners of industry at the Workplace Health and Safety Show in Sydney this September. The FREE program of events and opportunities offers professionals the chance to meet new suppliers, update knowledge, join discussions, and forge connections.

For more information and to register, visit www.whsshow.com.au/sydney/visit.

Originally published on the Workplace Health & Safety Show blog.