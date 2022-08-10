When down time is your enemy

Injectronics speaks to Manufacturers’ Monthly about its dedication to supplying electronic and mechatronic components to a variety of manufacturing markets.

Manufacturing in Australia has a long history and has grown efficiently with the use of electronic assisted production lines.

While we have some of the latest manufacturing technology, thanks to both local and international suppliers, we are also a country that maintains and continues to service existing equipment. It is not uncommon for some of our production lines to be utilising 10-or-more-year old technology.

For business owners and service agents, this creates a challenge when faults develop. Replacement parts are commonly no longer available, if they are in stock the parts are typically from European manufactures and take time to dispatch to Australia, but often the price is prohibitive and this is all with the question – will the new part even fix the problem?

The service and repair sector of the automotive industry faced this exact challenge from the late 80s, as motor vehicles moved from a mechanically controlled system to electronic control modules – this issue had a solution – Injectronics. Part of the IM Group, Injectronics is a leading supplier of quality new and remanufactured automotive electronic components, as well as the preferred repairer of electronic and mechatronic parts.

The business is a repairer of electronics used for industrial applications, including but not limited to:

Control Modules;

Industrial Control Panels;

Human Machine Interfaces (HMI);

Programmable Logic Controls (PLC); and

Variable Frequency Drivers (VFD).

For production line managers, business owners and service and repair agents, Injectronics presents an attractive option when it comes to making a decision to repair, replace, or upgrade.

With a team of electrical engineers able to interrogate and provide advice on many electrical devices in a 24-48 hour window, Injectronics provides feedback that could mean the difference between ordering a new part, repairing the existing, or uncovering that the part in question has no fault at all.

James Burt, general manager of Uneek4X4 Australia and Barden Fabrication, experienced this exact scenario when a control module on a plasma cutting line began to fault intermittently.

Service agents initially advised a wear and tear component required replacement; at $11,000 the part was installed only to find the same issue persisted. Production had been offline for one week at this stage.

Round two on the diagnosis pointed to a control module needing replacement, presenting a three week wait and purchase price in excess of $15,000 with the advice this may not resolve the issue.

Down time is the enemy of any production line and facing a backlog in production, impacts on customer orders and company revenue, James was forced to make a decision.

Aware of the service Injectronics offer, Burt delivered the control module for inspection.

The engineers quickly identified board level components that needed to be replaced, while also identifying a potential root cause of the damage present. A power input device was likely causing an issue, resulting arching on the board and this pointed to a set of high voltage contactors.

After some discussion and further testing with the service agents, the repaired control module and new contactors were installed returning the line to operation.

In hindsight, Burt believes the service Injectronics provided was the difference between a two-week offline window, versus potentially over a month.

“For factory managers and business owners this service gives us options,” he said. “Service agents can’t keep parts on the shelf and can only offer a replacement service. It can feel like we are throwing parts at problems. Injectronics gave me the option to quickly gain additional data assisting in my decision. This is highly valuable.”

Burt added that Injectronics can also recommend alternative parts that can be retrospectively installed. There are of course components that are specific to brand, but there are many key electrical items that could be replaced with better quality by Injectronics.

“It gives some peace of mind that I’m making a good business decision,” he said.

As a manufacturing line manager, business owner or service agent – Injectronics is a local alternative to costly replacement parts – offering a 24-48 hour inspection and advice turn around, with dedicated resources for industrial repair applications.

To stay informed with solutions on offer, visit industrial.injectronics.com.au or call the team on 1300 646 948.