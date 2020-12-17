National skills standards developer, IBSA Manufacturing, ran a series of industry imperatives webinars in December to discuss ways to deliver modern manufacturing through a skilled workforce.

The engagement shown by stakeholders from the manufacturing and training sectors has further demonstrated how a strong industry voice is integral to the vocational and education training system.

Following the government’s recent announcement of the Modern Manufacturing Strategy, Senator Michaelia Cash introduced the webinar series and set the challenge to industry to provide relevant and timely advice to help deliver the skills-led economic recovery.

Each of the six Manufacturing Industry Reference Committees, charged with helping develop industry qualifications, set the scene for discussions with a broad range of industry about the skills needed to deliver modern manufacturing, also encompassing the actions needed to rebuild the Australian economy.

Held over 10 days, six webinars were attended by 460 employers and industry representatives nationwide. 35 Industry leaders presented at the events, with each webinar covering different sectors of the manufacturing industry.

The preliminary findings found the major themes across all the events included the importance of national and industry collaboration, digitisation, supply chains and non-technical skills such as project management and critical thinking.

Sharon Robertson, CEO IBSA Group, said it was encouraging to hear informative discussions around sector-specific skills needed to move forward.

“The diversity of participants and the organisations they represent, has enabled us to capture thinking from a large cross section of the manufacturing industry at an important time,” she said.

“We will be continuing these conversations into 2021 and the aim is to use the outcomes to inform government thinking and priority area roadmaps, the VET sector and industry in general.”

The response by industry to discuss its skills and training needs, demonstrated that these types of forums are critical in shaping workforces of the future.

The content of the discussions is being evaluated and supplemented by additional interviews and surveys. An industry leader roundtable will be held in 2021 to review the outcomes.

Comprehensive insights from these conversations will be published early in 2021.

Recordings of the webinar and sector specific briefing papers can be seen at

https://ibsa.org.au/industry-imperatives-webinar-series/