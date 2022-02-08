Visitor registrations opening soon for Australian Manufacturing Week 2022

Online registrations for visitors to the inaugural Australian Manufacturing Week exhibition, taking place in Sydney in June 2022, are due to open mid February.

Owned and operated by AMTIL, AMW is Australia’s premier manufacturing solutions event. Under the theme ‘Where technology meets innovation’, AMW 2022 will take place at the International Convention Centre Sydney (ICC Sydney) in Darling Harbour from 7-10 June 2022. The opening of registrations marks a significant milestone in the build-up to the exhibition. Preparations for AMW 2022 have been marked by high levels of early interest, with the floor space almost entirely booked out well before the end of last year.

“We’re thrilled to be finally opening up visitor registrations for AMW,” says Kim Banks, head of Events at AMTIL. “The response from exhibitors has been incredibly positive, with stands selling out much faster than any of us had expected. We think that’s indicative of the appetite out there in the industry for a show of this kind, and hopefully that will be reflected in the interest from visitors.”

AMW will occupy more than 9,000 square metres of exhibition space at the ICC Sydney, with more than 140 organisations taking stands to showcase the latest manufacturing technologies, processes and support services. The exhibition will be segmented into six dedicated zones that will cover a range of specialised aspects of the modern manufacturing landscape.

The Additive Manufacturing Zone will feature the latest innovations from the fast-evolving world of 3D printing, from companies such as RAM3D, while the Australian Manufacturers Pavillion will showcase some of the most innovative manufacturing businesses operating today, including Marand Precision Engineering and Marsh Alliance.

Exhibitors such as Automated Solutions Australia and Epicor Software will be displaying their products in the Robotics & Automation Zone, while the Weld Solutions Zone will feature the latest welding cobot technology from Lorch, and much more. The Austech Machine Tools & Ancillary Equipment Zone will host a comprehensive range of the latest metalworking and machine tool technology, including state-of-the-art cutting tools from Iscar Australia. Finally, the Manufacturing Solutions Zone will offer optimised solutions to the most common challenges experienced by manufacturers.

AMTIL will be making regular announcements between now and the start of the event about its plans for the show, so it’s worth keeping an eye on the AMW website as well as its social media channels for the latest updates.

Australian Manufacturing Week 2022 will take place at the International Convention Centre Sydney (ICC Sydney) in Darling Harbour from 7-10 June 2022.

www.australianmanufacturingweek.com.au