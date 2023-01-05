A vision of manufacturing resilience and flexibility

During the pandemic, it is true that most public additive companies focused on prototyping went down in sales. Markforged, however, continued to grow because of its manufacturing prowess, helping customers with mission-critical applications.

When asked how Australia compared to other nations in the adoption of additive manufacturing, Shai Terem believes we are not lagging behind.

“I think there’s an internal driver in Australia which combines innovation culture with real manufacturing capabilities,” Terem said. “For Markforged, we are manufacturing- focused and in Australia, there is a real need and real adoption.”

For Terem, there are two major bottlenecks to the adoption of additive technologies: the sophistication and effectiveness of the technology itself and the knowledge of the end users. Markforged places importance on industry collaboration to accelerate the application of its unique technology, which is why the CEO recently visited Victoria’s Swinburne University.

“The engineers of the future play a huge role in advancing this technology,” he said.

“Today, most of the decision makers in the manufacturing world have grey-hair and weren’t exposed to additive when they were in university themselves. Even worse, they may have ventured into additive when the technology was poor and they lost trust.”

“The new generation is what’s making the difference. It’s important to collaborate with as many education facilities as we can and teach them what can be done in designing for additive manufacturing, which is very different from designing for traditional manufacturing. We have seen many examples of young engineers entering the workforce and almost immediately driving cost savings for manufacturers because of their knowledge.”

As well as universities, companies like Markforged leverage relationships with government and industry associations. The AMGC and IMCRC are part of the charge of pushing technology to its limits.

“They have a direct link and are directly involved with shaping Australia’s future budgets, but also their mission is to work with politicians to tell them how Australia is really reinventing manufacturing,” Richard Elving noted.