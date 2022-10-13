Harmony series of pendant control stations and push-button enclosures are used for auxiliary or direct control of industrial machinery and processes.

Available in plastic and metal with a wide choice of composition and cut-outs, they are ideally suited for industrial, building, and infrastructure applications.

Introducing Harmony XAPD/XAPK

No more compromises between robustness and aesthetics! Harmony XAP provides better integration in machines by following industrial standard RAL 7035 Grey colour for the XAPD offer and RAL 1004 yellow form factor for the XAPK offer thus including differentiation between a standard and emergency stop control station.

Designed for industry, this range offers operating simplicity, flexibility, and robustness. Used in conjunction with Harmony XB4 range, this metal control station meets the most frequent dialog functions needs.

The empty control stations accommodate customer assembly. Additionally, it also comes with an offer of push buttons and accessories for commonly encountered functions.

Common areas of application include industry machine building (automotive, textile, wood) and services and infrastructure (energy distribution, building, airport).

Allow any type of XB4/XB5 functions, including E-stops with legend plate

Increase legend holders usage (Schneider Electric’s two sizes can be used in both vertical and horizontal direction). The flush mounted XB4F/XB5F are now compatible. No change on external dimensions.

Style and functionality without compromising on cost

You can now design your control stations to your tastes and preferences thanks to Harmony online product selector.

Features

XAP D: Die-cast metal enclosure, with or without cut-out, Zinc alloy or aluminum, grey (RAL7035) paint finish enclosure – one to ten cut-outs

XAP K: Die-cast metal, with or without cut-out, Zinc alloy, yellow (RAL1004) paint finish enclosure – one cut-out

XAP E: Flush mounting plate with cut-out Anodized aluminum front plate – one to five cut-outs

XAP A: Plastic enclosure with or without cut-out Glass reinforced polyester – one to 16 cut-outs

Degree of protection IP65, IP66, IP 69 (depending on models). Compliant with IEC, UL, cULus standards and CE marking depending on the version.

Explore the range available at Schneider Electric industrial wholesalers here.