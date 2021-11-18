Universal Robots Q3 results a strong indication of growth to come

Universal Robots has released its Q3 results for 2021, reporting a record quarterly revenue of $107.35 million, up 46 per cent on last year’s Q3 revenue and 31 per cent up from its pre-pandemic Q3 revenue of 2019.

Since creating the world’s first commercially viable collaborative robot in 2008, the Danish company has gone on to sell over 50,000 of its “cobots” for use across a range of industrial uses, primarily in the manufacturing sector.

President Kim Povlsen, who has led the company since March, sees this quarter’s results as a strong indication of growth to come.

“We are seeing strong and growing demand for our robots as awareness of the technology spreads across industry,” Povlsen said.

“Almost everywhere we operate we see the manufacturing sector facing considerable challenges – such as workforce shortages and supply chain disruption – which can be tackled using collaborative automation. Post-pandemic, we also see businesses more open to questioning the way they work, looking for opportunities to make their businesses more resilient and improve the working lives of staff.”

James McKew, regional director for the Asia Pacific Region, believes that these positive results are reflected in Australia and New Zealand where there has been a strong uptick in demand for collaborative automation.

“Our region has been resilient, and the COVID-19 pandemic has created a drive towards further innovation,” he said. “Collaborative automation has helped with social distancing and ultimately keeping people employed and economies running. Automation is being used to solve challenges in our region.

”There is a greater need to combat supply chain challenges. Manufacturers are now encouraged to analyse their production processes and rethink their supply chain. Bringing production closer to home, or in many cases re-shoring.”

Universal Robots has developed a platform model for its technology, similar to those used by smart phone manufacturers. Working with around 300 independent companies, it has spurred the development of a huge range of components and applications for use across industry, including in previously unautomated sectors like welding and sanding.

Confident of ongoing demand for its technology, Universal Robots is now on course for further growth.

“Despite the success we have already seen, the game-changing potential of collaborative automation means Universal Robots is on a trajectory of rapid growth,” Povlsen said.

“We are expanding our already large network of distributors and certified system integrators and recruiting more staff across 22 locations. We currently have over 70 positions open, so it is a really exciting time for the company.”

For more information, visit www.universal-robots.com or read the Universal Robots blog at blog.universal-robots.com.