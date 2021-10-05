United Fasteners have been keeping the industry together for the last 20 years

Fast-forward 20 years and the company has expanded significantly, with over 75,000 product SKUs, 11 branches nationwide and over 250 technical experts.

Australia’s largest distributor of fastening products

United was established by the Mitchelhill family in 2001 as a customer-focused distributor of industrial and construction fasteners. Fast-forward 20 years and the company has expanded significantly and now has 11 branches across Australia.

A diverse range of products

United offers more than 75,000 products sourced from over 500 trusted suppliers. The wide product range includes fasteners and fixings, abrasives, cutting tools, sealants, adhesives, lubricants, hand tools, safety, construction chemicals, materials handling, petrochemical, and special manufacture.

United sources and supplies standard and non-standard fasteners. In addition to fasteners manufactured from mild, high tensile and stainless steel, the company has expertise in the supply of fasteners manufactured from less traditional materials such as Duplex and Super Duplex stainless, nickel and copper alloys, Durehete and more.

A team of technical experts

With a team of over 250 technical experts and solution-focused individuals, United is driven to understand customers’ unique requirements. As a result, the team can provide tailored advice and specification support from project design to project implementation.

Inventory Management

United also offers assistance to streamline and simplify purchasing, procurement, materials management, warehousing, maintenance and production processes. This is achieved through inventory management solutions such as kanban, consignment stock, on-site mobile container storage and custom packaging. Such solutions help reduce waste, time, and resources within the manufacturing industry.

Why United?

United is a family-owned, Australian business which is recognised for its exceptional service, timely delivery, competitiveness, and total solutions.

The company is continually reviewing and monitoring its processes to improve efficiencies, ensuring it can deliver on customer satisfaction.

Visit their new website to find out why they’re the number one choice for fasteners and industrial supplies in Australia – www.unitedfasteners.com.au