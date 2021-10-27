Unique lifting solutions from KITO PWB

Manufacturers’ Monthly finds out more about KITO PWB’s Unique Assembly Workshop.

KITO PWB is Australia’s largest chain and material handling solution specialist with over 98 years of experience in the Australian market. It is a wholly owned subsidiary of KITO Corporation, a world-renowned manufacturer of hoists with its global headquarters based in Japan, with a global reach and presence in more than 50 countries.

Recognised as a market leader and innovator, KITO PWB provide lifting solutions for many industries including manufacturing, clean room, agriculture, transportation, infrastructure, defence, marine, mining, construction, natural resources, clean energy, entertainment, shipbuilding, fabrication, food, beverage and aviation.

KITO PWB prides itself on supplying strong technical expertise with its staff having a passion for developing customised, high quality, robust and safe lifting solutions for every application and need, looking to maximise performance and improved efficiency results for end users.

At KITO PWB, the company is proud of its ability to design tailored solutions.

“Having a customised offering enables us to deliver high quality products that meet the needs of our customers now and into the future,” said Mark Sampson, National Sales and Marketing Manager.

All KITO PWB lifting solutions are required to meet the high expectations of KITO. They are required to follow the KITO philosophy – to deliver unmatched satisfaction to customers and end users, while enhancing safety and productivity with first-class high-quality hoist and lifting solutions. All of this is backed up by superior customer service and support.

To KITO PWB, a quality hoist is defined as having three elements:

Safety

KITO’s single most important objective is to safeguard the hardworking people who use their products. KITO products are well engineered and designed with effective safety features. KITO hoist can safely withstand the punishing real-world conditions and last the test of time.

Performance and durability

KITO hoists are designed to improving productivity, provide efficient maintenance management and look to reduce the total cost of ownership over the hoist’s life.

Durability

KITO hoists are built to perform for years of trouble-free service. They are robust and resistant to rough handling conditions. They continue to function well, even at fully rated capacities. Decades of specialised engineering and on-the-job testing has given the KITO team industry-leading intelligence on how to create the world’s sturdiest hoists, component by component.

National Hoist Business Manager, Glenn Morgan, stands by the quality and engineering of the KITO hoist. “Honestly, there is no comparison on the market,” he said.

To support the KITO philosophy in delivering unmatched customer and end user satisfaction, KITO PWB has its own dedicated customisation workshop based at the Australian National Head office in Victoria. This is supported by a specialist team of hoist technicians who build customised lifting solutions not just for the Australian market but also for the greater Oceania region.

KITO PWB Unique Assembly Workshop

The workshop is designed to enable several technicians to be working simultaneously on multiple projects. From designing and fabricating chain buckets, specialised load cells and displays, travel limits, as well as assembling visual and audible alarms, remote control systems, close coupled trolleys and more. Every item passing through the assembly shop is fully function tested in accordance with AS1418 before it leaves the workshop.

No task is too big or too small. KITO PWB thrives on designing and delivering hoist and associated lifting solutions for all applications from small to large and complex challenges.

Full range of custom hoists

Tailored solutions are what get KITO’s engineers, trained electricians and trained assemblers excited about their working day. KITO PWB offers a full range of high-performance hoists with capacity from 60kg to 50 tonnes and associated lifting equipment products including: KITO Electric Hoists with Trolleys, Manual Chain Blocks, Lever Blocks, Special Application and Low Headroom Hoists, Pneumatic Hoists and Trolleys and more. The applications where KITO hoist assemblies find themselves are too vital for the organisation to produce anything less than great products.

Product support and after-sales service

KITO PWB is confident and proud of the quality of products and custom solutions they deliver. Customers have KITO PWB’s commitment to support the products they deliver with technical advice, sourcing of spare parts and providing training where required.

Visit www.kitopwb.com.au for more information or contact KITO PWB sales team at 1300 792 262 to discuss your lifting requirement.