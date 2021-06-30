UNESCO: “The world needs more engineers”

Innovative engineering solutions will be vitally important in the next 10 years to help create a more resilient and equitable world, but to achieve this, more engineers are needed.

This is according to UNESCO’s second report on engineering, Engineering for Sustainable Development: Delivering on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), released to mark World Engineering Day for Sustainable Development on 8 March.

It follows UNESCO’s first report, Engineering: Issues, Challenges and Opportunities for Development, released in 2010, and sets out how the profession must evolve in order to help meet the goals.

These range from mitigating climate change and building resilient infrastructure, to ensuring food supply, providing clean and affordable water and energy, and conserving and restoring biodiversity.

However, the report warned there are currently insufficient engineering capacities to achieve the internationally agreed goals, adding that engineering would benefit from a more diverse range of viewpoints and backgrounds.

“Engineering itself needs to transform to become more innovative, inclusive, cooperative and responsible,” according to the report.

Engineers Australia CEO, Dr Bronwyn Evans, said it was important to expand the range of views within the profession.

“We don’t just want solutions to our engineering problems, we want the best solutions,” she said.

“As well as tapping into a larger talent pool, a more diverse workforce enables the contributions of more perspectives and abilities that drive enhanced outcomes for society, as well as the organisations they work for.”

As UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay put it, “engineering is one of the keys to the sustainable development of our societies, and to activate its full potential, the world needs more engineers and more equality.”

What has changed in the last decade

The report praised the power of engineering, and its broad range of disciplines, for having contributed to our ability to survive disasters and public health challenges, to secure food and water, to communicate and transport, and to innovate and create new products and services.

Steps forward include:

Improving food security with technology such as the Famine Early Warning Systems Network, a network of satellite and Earth-based monitoring and remote-sensing technologies that provide early warning and analysis

Enhancing quality of life with medical devices for limbs and robotics, and using computer vision and artificial intelligence to continue to drive health advances

Developing sensor and drone technologies to map populations of endangered animals and DNA sequencing to track animals from water samples in known habitats, for example, platypus in in Australia

Facilitating increased delivery of education, including to women, through the creation of new technologies that rely on fast communication

Developing new technologies such as advanced automation, telecommunications, robotics and 3D-printing for the world of work

Implementing low-cost, accessible, solar technology in developing countries, especially in remote and rural areas

Working with scientists to address the degradation of fisheries, ocean pollution and use of resources. In Australia The Reef 2050 Plan provides clear actions and outcomes for the sustainability of the Great Barrier Reef

Developing methods to absorb carbon from the atmosphere, including ocean fertilisation (to increase the rate of photosynthesis in oceans)

Australian challenges

Locally, there is a huge opportunity to substantially address climate change, strengthen resilience to future shocks and ensure long-term, sustainable prosperity, according to the Transforming Australia SDG Progress Report 2020 Update by Monash University.

Professor of Sustainability Research in the University of New South Wales (UNSW) School of Civil and Environmental Engineering Tommy Wiedmann said humanity is at a vital juncture.

“We are at a critical point in time, where we have a chance to make a big difference on issues such as climate change,” he said.

“The opportunity is there for engineers to assist in areas such as clean energy, circular economy, ecosystem restoration or soil management.”

“Problems can be fixed at source before they happen, rather than offer a patch-up solution,” said Professor Sami Kara, researcher and lecturer in UNSW’s School of Mechanical and Manufacturing Engineering.

Advocacy of engineers and the profession in Australia

With over 100,000 members, Engineers Australia (EA) is the peak body advocating to government and industry the importance of engineers and the engineering profession and industry. EA focusses on significant issues including:

Energy and the transition to a low carbon future

Infrastructure and the value of long-term integrated planning

Technology and industry in a changing global economy

Climate change action to address opportunities for mitigation and adaptation.

This article originally featured in create magazine on March 11, 2021.