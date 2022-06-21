Ultra-tough, low-temperature SLS material for faster parts-in-hand

The new DuraForm PAx Natural from 3D Systems is a production-grade, long-term stable nylon copolymer for functional prototypes and end-use parts.

Tested to over five years in indoor conditions per ASTM methods, DuraForm PAx Natural is among the top performing SLS materials for long-term use.

DuraForm PAx Natural is printer-friendly and clean-running, printing at low temperatures for high recyclability, faster post-processing, and greater productivity.

Delivering comparable mechanical properties to injection molded plastic, parts printed in DuraForm PAx Natural also display ultra-smooth, translucent, and fluid-tight surfaces after a quick and simple vapour-honing process.

Applications:

General purpose prototypes

Orthotics

Tooling handles and grips for use in tough, rugged environments

Living hinges

Liquid reservoirs per data sheet specifications

Enclosures requiring high impact and high toughness

Advantages:

Durable and tough for true functional plastic parts

High reuse rates reduce waste and decrease production costs

Low temperature printing enables faster parts in hand

Excellent long-term stability;

Over five years indoor for mechanical properties and colour

Vapour-honed parts have excellent translucency and smooth finish

Plastic additive manufacturing for your production environment

The ongoing developments of the last few decades have transformed 3D printing (also called additive manufacturing), into a viable and cost-effective technology throughout the production environment: from prototyping, to production enablement, to direct 3D production.

This eBook provides an overview of the 3D printing technology and material advancements in 3D Systems’ plastic additive manufacturing that extend the addressable range of production applications.