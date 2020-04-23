TwinCAT 3 Lighting Solution: flexible lighting solution

The TwinCAT 3 Lighting Solution, which is easy and convenient to configure via Excel files, simplifies all work steps from engineering to maintenance. All typical lighting controls are integrated in the system, and the number of DALI lines is unlimited. Fast functional changes, address changes, system expansions or cross-DALI line groupings can be carried out without operating interruptions. In addition, daylight-dependent human centric lighting concepts can also be implemented.

With the addition of the TwinCAT 3 Lighting Solution (TF8050), Beckhoff has extended its product range for the automation of commercial and public buildings with a DALI-2 lighting control system. The solution can be used to suit every lighting situation in large office buildings or production halls. It not only includes a comprehensive, complete range of functions, but rather also the consistent simplification of all work steps and control options. Moreover, the TwinCAT 3 Lighting Solution is fully web and HTML-capable, decentrally scalable and can be operated conveniently via panels and mobile end devices such as tablets, for example.