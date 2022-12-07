Trends and challenges in component manufacturing

Sydney-based Sevaan Group is a contract manufacturing firm that employs about 50 staff and specialises in precision manufacturing of metal parts and products for OEMs in a range of industries including defence, mining, agriculture, gaming, space and robotics, electronics and transport. Established in 1997 and formed as a merger between Proline Technologies and Wisby & Leonard in 2010, Sevaan Group has gone from strength to strength. Today, Sevaan Group’s unique and highly integrated operation consists of sheet metal fabrication, machining and finishing at scale. The company produces parts and products in a range of materials including steel, stainless steel, aluminium, nickel, copper, and brass. Its end-to-end capability means it offers customers component and product design, production, finishing and assembly under the one roof at its state-of-the- art facility in Minto. Its operational processes include CAD/CAM controlled laser cutting, bending, folding, punching, machining, and welding and finishing.

Current component manufacturing trends According to Sevaan Group CEO David Green, one of the key trends in component manufacturing is the move by larger manufacturers to bring in-house some parts of the component manufacturing process. These tend to include processes such as laser cutting, folding and bending, general machining and finishing.

“The move to in-house component manufacturing by firms is probably an attempt to better control the component supply chain and their total manufacturing costs,” explained Green. “However, in many cases, they often cannot handle the additional demand and we end up supplementing their capacity or becoming involved in the development and production of new parts.” Another trend that Sevaan Group has noticed in component manufacturing is that companies have been increasingly choosing to source their parts in Australia. “Whereas several years ago, companies took some of their parts supply sourcing overseas, particularly to Asia, there has been a shift back to sourcing parts locally.