Trends and challenges in component manufacturing

Manufacturers’ Monthly sits down with David Green, Sevaan Group CEO, about current trends in component manufacturing in a hectic and dynamic marketplace, challenges and how Sevaan Group is preparing to meet the highs and lows of tomorrow.
Sydney-based Sevaan Group is a contract manufacturing firm that employs about 50 staff and specialises in precision manufacturing of metal parts and products for OEMs in a range of industries including defence, mining, agriculture, gaming, space and robotics, electronics and transport.
Established in 1997 and formed as a merger between Proline Technologies and Wisby & Leonard in 2010, Sevaan Group has gone from strength to strength. Today, Sevaan Group’s unique and highly integrated operation consists of sheet metal fabrication, machining and finishing at scale.
The company produces parts and products in a range of materials including steel, stainless steel, aluminium, nickel, copper, and brass. Its end-to-end capability means it offers customers component and product design, production, finishing and assembly under the one roof at its state-of-the- art facility in Minto. Its operational processes include CAD/CAM controlled laser cutting, bending, folding, punching, machining, and welding and finishing.
Current component manufacturing trends
According to Sevaan Group CEO David Green, one of the key trends in component manufacturing is the move by larger manufacturers to bring in-house some parts of the component manufacturing process. These tend to include processes such as laser cutting, folding and bending, general machining and finishing.
“The move to in-house component manufacturing by firms is probably an attempt to better control the component supply chain and their total manufacturing costs,” explained Green. “However, in many cases, they often cannot handle the additional demand and we end up supplementing their capacity or becoming involved in the development and production of new parts.”
Another trend that Sevaan Group has noticed in component manufacturing is that companies have been increasingly choosing to source their parts in Australia.
“Whereas several years ago, companies took some of their parts supply sourcing overseas, particularly to Asia, there has been a shift back to sourcing parts locally.
“At the heart of this trend are a range of factors including quality control, availability of components, particularly in light of the havoc that COVID 19 has caused on supply chains, and cost management, especially for Australian- based assembly,” he said.
The demand for high-quality components has also surged, according to Green.
“Regardless of the industry, firms are placing more and more emphasis on the need for the production of precise and high-performing components in increasingly shorter lead times. This is partly because the components are critical to the overall performance of the end product, partly because firms are more environmentally aware and require components that provide durability and longevity. And partly because long-term they can be more cost-effective,” he added.
Challenges in component and product manufacturing
These component manufacturing trends will likely be ongoing and offer both opportunities and challenges for those in the industry. Green explains that he expects demand for component and product manufacturing to build, and that having the capacity to deliver quality metal components and products is key.
“Quality is a given actually when you consider that our parts need to be fitted by the customer precisely into their product offering, be it mining conveyor equipment, components for rolling stock or electrical enclosures housing sophisticated electrical circuitry,” he said.
Maintaining on time delivery in the face of rising demand will be another challenge for firms. Component parts are crucial for the creation of customer end-products and on time delivery drives product reliability, better customer collaboration and builds loyalty.
“The founders of Sevaan have invested heavily in technology in all areas of production to ensure we have the ability and capacity to serve our customers in terms of variability of requirements and maximising production efficiency.”
Green also pointed out that a firm’s ability to schedule effectively is integral for on time delivery. Firms that have systems in place to establish manufacturing schedules based on equipment capability, availability and that can follow-up during the manufacturing process to track individual projects and spot delays against timeframes will be more successful in meeting deadlines. Rising demand and labour shortages will also place pressure on firms to have the right skills mix.
“It will become increasingly important for manufacturers to have a highly flexible and skilled workforce in all areas of the process including project handling, planning, scheduling, and production,” he explained. “At Sevaan, our philosophy of developing a flexible workforce means that staff can work in different areas of the manufacturing process to help ensure quality production and on time delivery.”
Preparing Sevaan Group for the future
To continue to meet both the manufacturing of quality parts and on time delivery, Sevaan Group intends to increase its production capacity by investing in sophisticated equipment with higher levels of automation to speed up processes.
The company is also exploring acquisition opportunities.
“We will be assessing businesses that offer us the potential to grow quickly, and bring in technology and expertise while adding to our market reach,” said Green.
Simultaneously, the company is reviewing its environmental procedures and establishing an Environmental, Social and Governance policy.
“We will be reassessing our overall energy and waste practices and their impact with a view to minimising our carbon footprint,” he added.
As Sevaan expands it will also be recruiting new staff in several areas of the business, from shop floor roles to customer service and business development. Staff will also have the opportunity to upskill to manage automated systems.
According to Green, Sevaan has a tradition of employee focus being a high priority thanks to the company’s founders, Jim and Artemis Tzakos. The culture of the organisation strongly supports employee development based upon what the business needs and also the career motivation of the individuals concerned.
The company has established the concept of “the Sevaan Academy” – a philosophy aimed at individual training and development for its employees in all functions of the business and for new employees and apprentices .
The plan is to develop the concept towards a formal training entity which would collaborate with other stakeholders to develop individuals for the digitalisation and advanced manufacturing techniques required within the industry.
It is also assessing collaboration and partnership opportunities with educational institutions where it can offer the experience and expertise in its operations and leverage the technical developments and talent available within Australian educational institutions.
“This year Sevaan Group celebrates 25 years and we are very optimistic about our future,” Green said. “With our focus on technology, people, and growth, the challenges are many but exciting.”