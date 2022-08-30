Tractors and trucks run smooth with Shell lube

With demand at record highs, it’s more important than ever to keep critical agricultural machinery running at its optimum. Lubrication is key to the health and protection of hardworking agricultural equipment and can make all the difference to the outcome of a season.

Shell has a range of lubricants that have been specifically designed for agricultural applications, and are trusted by the agricultural industry to improve equipment performance, efficiency and longevity.

Using good quality, fit-for-purpose lubricants can drastically reduce costs by cutting unplanned downtime, lowering maintenance costs and increasing equipment life and availability. All of which will have a positive impact on a business’s bottom line.

Shell’s comprehensive product portfolio is united in quality and shares what Shell refer to as ‘Dynamic Protection Plus Technology’ – a combination of the Shell PurePlus Technology and Adaptive Additive Technology. These top-tier engine oils include transmission, gear and axle oils, diesel engine oils, coolants, hydraulic oils and greases.

The Shell Spirax products for transmission, gears and axles can bring immense value to both trucks and tractors in agricultural applications, providing long-term protection of components and promoting longer life of heavy-duty equipment.

