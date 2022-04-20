Top five reasons to visit AUSPACK 2022

As the southern hemisphere’s leading exhibition for the packaging and processing industry, there are so many reasons to be at AUSPACK. Here are just five to be at AUSPACK 2022 from 17-20 May.

1. The awesome exhibition

As the industry’s first in-person exhibition since 2019, excitement is even greater for this flagship event as the world adjusts to the new “COVID-normal” way of doing business. By February, just under 100 APPMA members had signed up to exhibit, which is a record.

APPMA chairman, Mark Dingley, said this meant that APPMA members made up nearly half the total number of exhibitors.

“This support from APPMA members for the Association’s premier event highlights its value,” he said. “On top of that, the actual space booked by Australian companies was right up near the previous record. After the two very tough years that businesses have experienced, this backing illustrates the benefits that business and brand owners find in AUSPACK.”

So whether you need processing, packaging or filling machinery, through to product identification solutions, packaging materials, materials handling or ancillary components in food and beverage, frozen goods, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics, chemical and household items or FMCG, you’ll find it at AUSPACK 2022.

2. The celebratory awards

This year, the APPMA Awards of Excellence were expanded from five categories to eight.

“It was exciting to bring back these awards at the last AUSPACK, and APPMA is even more excited for the expansion, with the four main themes in 2022 being recognition, celebration, inclusivity and education,” Dingley said.

He said it seemed this has hit the mark, with exhibitors keen to enter products and solutions in the Australian Machinery Manufacturing Award, Import & Distribution Machinery Award, Packaging Design Innovation Award, Sustainability Award, Community Contribution Award, and Emerging Leadership Award.

To aid the awards’ inclusivity, both the new machinery awards have a section for SMEs, that being companies with up to $10 million in annual turnover, and corporates, being over $10 million. Don’t miss out on celebrating the best the industry has to offer at the Gala Awards Ceremony on Wednesday May 18.

3. The highly informative Leaders Forum

On top of being informative, the forum sessions have been designed to allow plenty of time for networking and to visit the exhibition floor, so delegates can attend the sessions of their choice, and still be on their own stands or visit others for research and networking.

The AUSPACK Leaders Forum runs from 18-19 May, starting at 7:30am each day with a breakfast and concludes on the first day with cocktails and networking. Lunch is supplied on both days during the 12:30 session.

Already, more than 25 speakers are confirmed, with more lined up, presenting on topics from where business and the economy are at and what’s next; sustainability and the circular economy; future technology; risk, resilience, rebalance and reward; investment and collaboration; adapting and diversifying for commercial success; future supply chain; and people, planet, profit.

4. The information-packed, practical Solutions Theatres

The Solutions Theatres will give visitors in-depth overviews of technology, solutions and strategies, with sessions covering: packaging & packing materials, technology, consumer trends, packaging design, processing & equipment, meat processing, procurement, cyber network security, sustainability & the circular economy, supply chain, future manufacturing, future warehouse, future trends, preventative maintenance and education.

“The show floor seminar series was popular at AUSPACK 2019, so at AUSPACK 2022 we’re expanding it into Solutions Theatres; these curated sessions will dive deeper into solutions that educate while solving complex problems,” Dingley said.

“What’s more, entry to any of the Solutions Theatres is at no cost with a visitor registration badge. Entry is free to make these accessible to as many people as possible.”

5. Zoned floor space

Everyone is time poor, and zones make it really easy for visitors to spend their time researching, learning and networking for the specific areas in which they are most interested. Of course, it’s also valuable for exhibitors to have such qualified leads. AUSPACK 2022 will feature an array of new zones: IT & Services, Processing Equipment, Packaging and Packaging Materials, and Packaging Machinery.

Dingley said early visitor registration was moving along nicely, and he encouraged those thinking about researching some new solutions, or potential agencies, engaging in some very-welcome in-person networking, or expanding their knowledge base, to register now.