Titomic ascends to global heights

Titomic business development manager, Elias Baini, speaks to Manufacturers’ Monthly about how it is taking Cold Spray technology to new levels, with a new product offering faster and stronger metal coatings and repairs for a range of applications.

Titomic was established in 2014 to commercialise patents it licenced from the CSIRO developed during the “Ore for More” project. These patents allowed the development of the technology which became known as Titomic Kinetic Fusion or ‘TKF’. With this technology, Titomic now offers industrial-scale additive manufacturing solutions that use titanium and other high-performance metals. Titomic Kinetic Fusion has boosted capabilities in the aerospace, automotive, defence, mining, oil and gas, and shipbuilding industries.

Last December, as part of its globalisation and growth strategy, Titomic acquired Dutch manufacturer of Low Pressure Cold Spray Systems, Dycomet.

Titomic’s acquisition of Dycomet brings high speed metal coatings and repairs to Australia

In acquiring Dycomet, Titomic made a strategic step in their path to become a global company.

“While Titomic focuses on high-pressure cold spray applications, Dycomet services the low and medium-pressure market,” Titomic CEO Herbert Koeck said in a media release in November 2021. “With our complementary machinery and product portfolio, the combined expertise now available to the company will further accelerate the company’s growth into new markets and provide current customers with a broader product offering.”

Baini said that not only was this move intended to expand Titomic’s technology and provide a foothold in the European region, but to extend Titomic’s portfolio of services and capabilities.

“By purchasing Dycomet, it has allowed Titomic to offer the full suite of cold spray solutions from low, medium and high pressure, something which Titomic is the only provider in the world to offer” he said.

“In additive manufacturing, we use robot mounted high pressure systems to build large parts out of metal powder. Dycomet on the other hand uses the low and medium pressure systems to coat and repair parts in the field with a hand-held system.”

Dycomet’s portfolio currently includes Cold Spray solutions, research and development services through an in-house laboratory, software development and servicing provisions, and spare parts and consumables for its systems. Its clients include household brands such as Rolls-Royce, Mercedes, Airbus, Siemens, VW and several leading universities.

Putting the pieces together

This acquisition has given Titomic access to new products to launch in Australia, and the larger APAC region – particularly, the D523 handheld system amongst others. It facilitates faster and stronger metal coatings and repairs for a range of applications, as it works with a variety of materials such as metal, glass, ceramic or plastic.

“The system can repair metal surface defects like cracks or holes as well as damaged surfaces on engines, bearings and gearboxes,” Baini said. “The ability to quickly restore end-of-life engine components can potentially save asset owners many tens of thousands of dollars, and weeks of downtime over the life of an asset.

“Repairing and restoring not only makes commercial sense by reducing costs, but also has a positive impact on sustainability.”

Highlights of the D523 handheld system are:

Start up and deposition of metal within seconds

Rapid material build-up

No thermal effects or melted material

Deposited metal is directly machinable

Portable and easily relocatable between work sites

Full colour touch screen control

Dycomet have sold numerous machines in the past five years. With existing Dycomet customers in the APAC region, the aim is to facilitate a strong reseller network to better support and promote the growth of this customer base.

Currently we have high demand in the market for Titomic’s D523 handheld system, with demand outstripping supply, Baini said.

“It’s a great feeling for us, as we just can’t make these machines fast enough,” he said. “With the high-pressure machines, they are typically used by aerospace and defence manufacturing companies, the low to medium pressure machines are much more accessible in price – we’re talking about a very affordable system with options to own or to lease. From the repairs and coatings point of view, it allows you to deposit strong coatings that are far thicker than that achievable with other forms of thermal spray technologies,” Baini said.

“Since the acquisition of Dycomet, Titomic is now pushing more heavily into the coatings and repairs space using its new hand portable systems.”

To learn more about Titomic’s new D523 handheld system, visit www.dycomet.com

Titomic not only offers the D523 handheld system and other solutions for the Coatings and Repairs sector but also continues to offer its industrial-scale additive manufacturing solutions that utilise titanium and other high-performance metals. Titomic has added numerous capabilities in the aerospace, automotive, defence, mining, oil and gas, and shipbuilding industries.

Cold Spray

These additive manufacturing applications developed by Titomic include:

Invar tooling – the high-speed manufacture of near net shape faceplates for the rapidly growing carbon fibre industry

Weapon barrel components – the manufacture of weapon barrel components, solving problems with regards to weight and performance

Ballistic protection – novel large geometry solutions for protecting armoured vehicles, reducing weight and offering improved protection for personnel

Glass mould coatings – offering improved productivity and worker safety in the glass bottle manufacturing industry;

Coatings and repairs (aerospace) – the process allows for the repair and maintenance of surfaces on civil and military aircraft, keeping aircraft in service longer and saving money; and

Coatings and repairs (other) – for the metal industry, dependent on welding to repair components. The process allows in-field low temperature restoration and protection of existing metal infrastructure, with enormous potential in the transportation, oil and gas and mining industries.

According to Titomic business development manager, Elias Baini, Cold Spray had been used for the better part of 30 years as a coatings technology.

“However, over the last 5 years this process has really stepped into the realm of additive manufacturing, or 3D printing,” Baini said. “By doing so, it has started to change the way that industry perceives additive manufacturing – from a technology used to make prototypes and small gadgets to actually complementing existing manufacturing processes that make large metal parts, which typically were made with castings or forgings.”

When utilising the technology as an additive manufacturing process, Cold Spray enables parts to be produced larger and faster. Now, Titomic is aiming to use their technology to springboard into the coatings and repairs sector as well.

To learn more about Titomic, visit www.titomic.com/