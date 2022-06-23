The time to move is now

The Australian Manufacturing Week showcased the full spectrum of industry. Paul Hellard, editor of Australian Manufacturing Technology magazine explains how the event is the centrepiece of a week-long celebration of Australian manufacturing.

If ever there was a time to be right up close to the Manufacturing industry here in Australia, it is now. As the country slowly emerges from the worst effects of the global COVID-19 pandemic, businesses bodies and governments have been re-evaluating their processes, introducing new ideas and in many cases, manufacturers have been bringing home their supply lines.

On June 7 – 10 in Sydney, the Australian Manufacturing Week (AMW) showcased the industry in a huge exhibition encompassing all aspects of manufacturing in Australia. Taking up two halls at the International Convention Centre in Darling Harbour, over 9,000 sqm of exhibition space at the ICC Sydney, the AMW showcased the latest manufacturing technologies and processes across six Product Zones. There was Machine Tools, Additive Manufacturing, Robotics and Automation, Weld Solutions, Manufacturing Solutions as well as a separate Australian Manufacturing Pavilion. The AMW is truly a week-long celebration of manufacturing in Australia.

There was genuine excitement for the AMW trade show after the postponement of so many events during the worst of the COVID-19 global pandemic. The Australian manufacturing industries are getting back together, in fact a lot of them haven’t stopped. So, this is the time to invest, collaborate and start moving on those plans.

Owned and operated by Australian Manufacturing Technology Institute Limited (AMTIL), the Australian Manufacturing Week is Australia’s premier manufacturing solutions event. AMTIL is the peak national body that represents the interests of manufacturing technology suppliers and users within the precision engineering and advanced manufacturing sector. Floor space was almost entirely booked out before the end of last year. Registrations were open since February 2022. Thousands of industrial decision makers were expected to attend, to see the latest technology up close.

While AMW is a brand-new event, AMTIL brought a whole lot of experience in staging these industry events. Since 2000, AMTIL has operated Austech, Australia’s premier advanced manufacturing and machine tool exhibition. The last Austech, held in in 2019, was held in Melbourne with industry professionals coming in from here and around the world. Austech has now been melded into AMW, the exhibition encompassing all aspects of the manufacturing industry in Australia. This event covers every aspect of manufacturing technology, from the largest machine tools, down to the smallest precision cutting tools, as well as state-of-the-art support systems, software and accessories, and the many other services that are essential to manufacturing enterprise.

As mentioned, COVID has had a debilitating effect on workforces of the world over the last two or so years. This has affected workforces, logistics and shipping of stock, well, everywhere. While we are now lifting restrictions in parts of the nation, the threat of an Omicron 2022 winter variant is still quite real. It ain’t over yet. The Russian invasion of Ukraine has also shaken Europe and the surrounding economies, has its very real human repercussions as well as logistical effects regarding energy supplies. And then there’s the effect yet to come, with Australia’s largest trading partner moving swiftly and snugly into a South Pacific sleepover in the Solomon Islands.

At the time of writing, Australia is still in election campaign mode. Whoever is in the Lodge by the time AMW begins, will have a swiftly changing world to navigate. But the Australian manufacturing industry has its orders already. They should bring home their supply lines where possible, gear up and learn fast with their industry partners.