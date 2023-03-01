As a pre-revenue company, Hypersonix’s SPARTAN scramjet engine was introduced to the market in December 2021.
SPARTAN is the only reusable fixed geometry scramjet technology — unlocking new possibilities for hypersonic technologies. The hydrogen-powered SPARTAN is the world’s first 3D-printed fixed geometry scramjet, delivering performance, reliability, lead time and cost advantages over more traditional manufacturing methods.
Hypersonix ‘flies to space’, powered by 5th generation scramjet technology it uses the atmosphere to provide oxygen and lift. SPARTAN is powered by green hydrogen fuel and has Zero carbon dioxide emissions, only water vapour.
SPARTAN’s combination of green hydrogen fuel — using solar power to generate H2 from seawater — and fully reusable design is an innovative scramjet technology approach, in an industry that can waste materials and energy.
“What we’re trying to do is make that whole thing as reusable as we can. We have a first stage we’re calling Boomerang and that basically has a deployable wing system. We’re able to do that with wings rather than the rockets that SpaceX does because we’re only travelling to 20 kilometres in altitude.
“Also, because we’re only travelling at about Mach 5, if you compare that with a normal rocket, it could be travelling up to 120 kilometres to speeds of between Mach 10 or Mach 15; then it’s a much harder problem to bring it down safely,” Waterhouse said.
Hypersonix can inject satellites in any LEO orbit from any launch site, with precise, high cadence launches. As a fixed geometry engine: there are no moving parts and it is simple, reliable and inexpensive to produce. The engine is self igniting, fuel efficient, fast and allows intermittent operation.
Other scramjet engines in the market are kerosene based. They fly at a speed of Mach 6 (six times the speed of sound) and are used for hypersonic missiles. The green hydrogen fuel has a higher ISP (thrust) and therefore can accelerate between Mach 5 (five times the speed of sound) and Mach 12 (twelve times the speed of sound).
SPARTAN is self-igniting, so the engine can be switched off and on as many times as required during flight. This helps make the flight profile less predictable and gives the ability to skip layers in the atmosphere.
SPARTAN was used in the HIFiRE program – a Hypersonic initiative between Australia and the US worth US$54 million. Hypersonix was awarded the ACA grant from the Australian government in August 2020 and completed this project successfully in March 2022.
The company conducted high- pressure hydrogen gas flow tests through its additive manufactured scramjet combustor at Bulwer Island on test rigs designed by its engineering team. The hardware in the loop (HIL) bench top tests were the final series of steps required by the Accelerating Commercialisation grant awarded to Hypersonix in 2020.
The successful tests have proven that the scramjet engine fuel system is working as designed and will inform future builds of the fuel system.
Hypersonix Launch Systems 3D printed the SPARTAN scramjet engine in Australia with Amiga Engineering to Hypersonix’s precise specifications. It was delivered to undergo a series of measurements and tests, initially using Nitrogen and then hydrogen, through the first quarter.
“The SPARTAN scramjet powers all Hypersonix’s unmanned hypersonic UAVs currently under development,” Hypersonix managing director David Waterhouse said.
“There is also a composite version of the SPARTAN scramjet engine currently in development.”
Both the Delta Velos Demonstrator and Delta Velos Orbiter will use four SPARTAN scramjet engines. The Delta Velos Orbiter is the large-scale hypersonic vehicle designed to place small satellites into Low Earth Orbit.
In partnering with universities, such as the University of Sydney and University of Southern Queensland, Hypersonix has plans to work towards closing the gap between research and development and commercialisation.
“What we’re starting to find with some of the better universities, they are trying to get at least to that TRL 5-9, so the programs we’re doing with universities are around CRC-Ps, and the CRC-P programs is where industry leads the research. So, it’s designed with a specific commercial outcome in mind.
“As part of our long-term industry capabilities plan, we want to support that in Australia because that helps us in many ways for everything from supply chain to cost to knowledge of management know- how. That’s why we wanted to build that capability up and we’re happy to help the universities steer that later level research towards an industrial outcome.”