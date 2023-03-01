As a pre-revenue company, Hypersonix’s SPARTAN scramjet engine was introduced to the market in December 2021.

SPARTAN is the only reusable fixed geometry scramjet technology — unlocking new possibilities for hypersonic technologies. The hydrogen-powered SPARTAN is the world’s first 3D-printed fixed geometry scramjet, delivering performance, reliability, lead time and cost advantages over more traditional manufacturing methods.

Hypersonix ‘flies to space’, powered by 5th generation scramjet technology it uses the atmosphere to provide oxygen and lift. SPARTAN is powered by green hydrogen fuel and has Zero carbon dioxide emissions, only water vapour.

SPARTAN’s combination of green hydrogen fuel — using solar power to generate H2 from seawater — and fully reusable design is an innovative scramjet technology approach, in an industry that can waste materials and energy.

“What we’re trying to do is make that whole thing as reusable as we can. We have a first stage we’re calling Boomerang and that basically has a deployable wing system. We’re able to do that with wings rather than the rockets that SpaceX does because we’re only travelling to 20 kilometres in altitude.

“Also, because we’re only travelling at about Mach 5, if you compare that with a normal rocket, it could be travelling up to 120 kilometres to speeds of between Mach 10 or Mach 15; then it’s a much harder problem to bring it down safely,” Waterhouse said.

Hypersonix can inject satellites in any LEO orbit from any launch site, with precise, high cadence launches. As a fixed geometry engine: there are no moving parts and it is simple, reliable and inexpensive to produce. The engine is self igniting, fuel efficient, fast and allows intermittent operation.

Other scramjet engines in the market are kerosene based. They fly at a speed of Mach 6 (six times the speed of sound) and are used for hypersonic missiles. The green hydrogen fuel has a higher ISP (thrust) and therefore can accelerate between Mach 5 (five times the speed of sound) and Mach 12 (twelve times the speed of sound).

SPARTAN is self-igniting, so the engine can be switched off and on as many times as required during flight. This helps make the flight profile less predictable and gives the ability to skip layers in the atmosphere.