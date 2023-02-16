Systematiq touching down at AVALON AIRSHOW 2023

Following its cancellation in 2021, The Avalon International Airshow is returning to Melbourne for its 15th biennial Aerospace & Defence Exposition and Airshow.

Set to take place at its Avalon Airport home, the event is primed to yet again draw both international and local businesses to engage in a dynamic exhibition platform under spectacular aerial displays.

The occasion itself is comprised of two events: the open-to-public Airshow, and the Australian International Aerospace & Defence Exposition – a major trade show for Australia’s aviation, aerospace, and defence industries.

Historically, the event has been attended by approximately 700 exhibitor companies, along with government, industry, and education organisations.

The expo also hosts a range of engagement and access programs, including business-to-business networking events, making it a key opportunity for local manufacturing SMEs looking to enter the Australian aerospace and defence industries.

The event takes place on the tail of recent news regarding the Commonwealth’s continued investment into Australia’s aerospace capabilities, including plans to invest over $2 billion on upgrading the RAAF Growlers under its $6 billion Project AIR 5349 Phase 6, as well as the ongoing $580 million upgrade of RAAF’s Wedgetail fleet as a part of Project AIR 5077 Phase 5A.

Coupled with the fact that the industry-defining Defence Strategic Review is set to be released by March 2023, there is no better time for local suppliers to begin forming meaningful connections with key players in the aerospace and defence sectors.

By doing so, companies are able to get a head-start on winning rewarding contracts and developing long-lasting contacts in what has consistently proven to be a fulfilling and lucrative domain.

Defence consulting firm Systematiq are looking forward to getting back to Avalon, with a contingent of key capability and business development managers set to attend.

As a consulting company that has been delivering professional capabilities to Australian clients for over 12 years, Systematiq understands the value of providing local businesses with broader exposure to the defence industry at large.

Defence projects provide a slew of challenges which may prove to be intimidating for advanced manufacturing SMEs. From writing a bid, to developing a project management strategy; working with government programs require a scale of planning, documentation, and logistics which a smaller enterprise is often not equipped to manage.

However, Systematiq’s experience and expertise in the defence sector places them in an ideal position to support these businesses through the complexities involved in delivering a defence project. From strategy and procurement, through to project delivery; we work in partnership with our clients to achieve success for their business.

Brydon Johnson, Systematiq’s director of strategy and contracts, commented on the value that the Airshow brings when it comes to deepening industry connections.

“Avalon provides a great opportunity for Systematiq’s team to meet with our clients and discuss the types of projects and opportunities they are exploring with the Commonwealth,” he said.

We hope to see you there.