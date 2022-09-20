With rapid market and government policy changes and global uncertainty, we are constantly forced to re-evaluate the ways in which we can add value to our clients. Systematiq has kept up with these challenges by pushing the boundaries and doing business differently.

With state and federal funding for major Defence, Rail and Infrastructure programs increasing, there is no denying how important the advanced manufacturing sector in all regions of Australia is becoming to providing skills and workforces for these vital projects.

As a consulting firm that is people-driven, the way we build trust with our clients is by being responsive and accessible. Our quest to grow our capability has led us to expand to where we can be closer to our clients and tap into growing opportunities.

“With our growing national presence, we have seen an increase in opportunities for our clients. Our expansion has allowed us to spend more time with our clients, provide better support and build trust. Expanding our physical footprint has allowed us to better understand their capability gaps leading to more opportunities,” said Greig Hutton, Systematiq’s account manager for defence.

Andrew Harvey is building Systematiq’s presence in Canberra owing to its strategic importance to the defence industry. With a vision to bring together a strong team of consultants, Harvey is looking to offer better services that will meet the needs of both our government and industry clients in ACT.

“As Systematiq’s Regional Manager for Canberra my focus is on building a team of experts who can add value to each of our clients. We now have a team of six consultants working out of our Canberra base,” Harvey said.

Leveraging local supply chains and supporting major projects

Paul Gibbs, Systematiq’s QLD regional manager, mentioned that as part of Systematiq’s expansion in the Queensland region, his focus is to support the strategic intent of Systematiq by establishing a strong local presence quickly.

“Systematiq’s expansion with our new Brisbane office has enabled the organisation to have a national focus. We will be growing our Queensland resources to provide all of our capabilities locally while also looking for ways to focus our business development through more targeted strategies that leverage our regional presence,” Gibbs said.

“With an increased focus from our clients on sourcing support from local suppliers- an important requirement for all major State & Federal contracts, Systematiq can now cater to our client’s need to demonstrate local supply chain spend. This is an important factor when claiming expenditure as a part of their Australian Industry Capability Plan (AICP).

“Our regional expansion has enabled us to strengthen relationships and ties with our clients through our involvement in major projects,” reflected Brydon Johnson, Systematiq’s strategy and project director on Systematiq’s expansion.

“Through our national expansion, we can now better support our clients locally whilst tapping into our national resources. Our regional teams make it easier for us to collaborate and share information and eliminates the challenges that comes with meeting clients remotely,” said Johnson.

Creating brand awareness

Sascha Sinclair, Systematiq’s brand and marketing manager commented on the benefits of regional expansion on our brand, “By having a brand presence in regions where projects and opportunities are developing, means we can be responsive and agile to businesses’ needs. We can also attend local area networking events and activities, bring people together to share experiences and expertise, and understand the nuances of local industries.”

Systematiq are looking forward to continued growth and committed to moving the clients forward.

Please see our website for more information.