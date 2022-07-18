Surround by Laminex: A different way to do walls

Leveraging its expertise as one of Australia’s largest manufacturers of MDF, Laminex Australia has launched Surround by Laminex, an exciting new range of decorative MDF wall panelling.

The perfect combination of style and function, Surround by Laminex is incredibly versatile, adding personality and textural interest. This durable and hardwearing range has been carefully designed for interior wall linings, ideal for spaces such as hallways, bedrooms, mudrooms and living spaces.

Taking the design and renovation world by storm mid last year, Surround by Laminex has just added five new profiles to the collection. Reflecting the latest in design trends, the range now boasts thirteen profiles in a variety of contemporary and traditional styles – from timeless vertical and horizontal battens, to contemporary scallops and soft curves.

But Surround by Laminex is not just about good looks, as Laminex general manager of Sales and Marketing Sacha Leagh-Murray explains: “When conceptualising Surround by Laminex, quality and ease of application were two key factors. The panels are durable and hardwearing, whilst still being easy to install.”

They’re simple to fix to plasterboard, timber, steel, brick or masonry wall surfaces, locking together with a tongue and groove system for an exceptional fit and finish. And because they’re pre-primed, the final step is to apply paint. The result is a highly attractive, impact-resistant wall surface.

A key development for Surround by Laminex has been the certification of high humidity application, opening up a whole new range of possibilities in wet areas such as laundries and bathrooms. The development of a high quality substrate has resulted in one panel suitable for both dry and wet areas.

The production of Surround by Laminex panels is consistent with the company’s focus on local manufacturing. They are crafted in Australia from MR MDF produced at the Laminex Gympie manufacturing plant using sustainably sourced local timbers, ensuring that quality and craftmanship is closely monitored, and reducing the impact of the built environment on our planet’s natural resources.

For more information on this product range or Laminex manufacturing capabilities, visit laminex.com.au.